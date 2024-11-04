Menu
Sites set for Colorado Springs Colorado, Missoula Montana temples

First Presidency releases sites for the 4th house of the Lord in Colorado and the 3rd in Montana

Selected views of 2 temple site maps.
Selected views of the site location maps for the Missoula Montana and Colorado Springs Colorado temples. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released site locations for two new houses of the Lord — the Colorado Springs Colorado and Missoula Montana Temples.

The sites and accompanying location maps were first published Monday, Nov. 4, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temples — such as exterior renderings and groundbreaking dates — will be released later.

Site location map of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple.
Site location map of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

Planned as a single-story, 45,000-square foot structure, the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple will sit on an 18.6-acre site on the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road in north Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bordered by Veneto Way on the east, the site will also have a meetinghouse and accompanying utility building.

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, announced Colorado Springs as home to a new house of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2023, one of 20 new temple locations he identified in the October 2023 general conference.

It will be the fourth temple in Colorado. The state’s first — the Denver Colorado Temple — was dedicated in 1986, followed by the Fort Collins Colorado Temple (2016). The Grand Junction Colorado Temple has been under construction since its April 2022 groundbreaking.

Site location map of the Missoula Montana Temple.
Site location map of the Missoula Montana Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missoula Montana Temple

A 5.08-acre site northwest of the corner of Old Bitterroot Road and Lower Miller Creek Road in southwest Missoula will be the location of the Missoula Montana Temple.

Plans call for a single-story building of 19,000 square feet, with an ancillary building also on the site.

Missoula was one of 17 new temple locations announced April 3, 2022, by President Nelson at the close of the April 2022 general conference.

The Missoula temple will be the third house of the Lord in the state, joining the Billings Montana Temple (dedicated in 1999) and the Helena Montana Temple (2023).

