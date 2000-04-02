In the News
The Columbia River Washington Temple.
A temple for somewhere in the Tri-Cities area of the state of Washington was announced on April 2, 2000, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in general conference.
Elder Stephen A. West — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northwest Area Presidency — presided over the groundbreaking of the house of the Lord on Oct. 28, 2000.
The public open house ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10, 2001. Over 64,500 people went to the open house, with many nonmembers from the community touring the temple.
The temple was dedicated on Nov. 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, with 14,819 members in attendance over four dedicatory sessions.
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.
It was announced in April 2000 general conference, the first general conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
The temple was dedicated only 19 months and 16 days after it was announced.
It was dedicated exactly 21 years and one day after the Seattle Washington Temple, the state’s first, was dedicated.
The temple is one of few that do not bear the name of the major city nearby. Instead, it carries its name from the Columbia River, located less than 3 miles northeast of this house of the Lord.
