Architecture and Design of the Columbia River Washington Temple

The Columbia River Washington Temple was announced on April 2, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley . The groundbreaking took place on Oct. 28, 2000, with Elder Stephen A. West of the Seventy presiding. The open house went from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10, 2001, with over 64,500 people attending. President Hinckley dedicated the temple on Nov. 18, 2001, in four sessions.The Columbia River Washington Temple is 16,880 square feet on a 2.88-acre site. The exterior of the temple features shimmering Bethel white granite that was brought in from Vermont and Italy. A fountain stands on the temple grounds, offering a space outside the temple for visitors to sit and reflect.The interior of the temple features cherry wood throughout the building and various pieces of art from around the world. The art-glass windows are from Germany, and the crystals for the chandeliers are from Czechoslovakia. A hand-tufted rug from Thailand also appears in the temple.