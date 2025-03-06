Read about the new leaders of 8 temples from California to Australia

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Luis Virgilio Ayala Torres and Nedy Oliva Guerra Cupueran de Ayala, Carcelèn Ward, Quito Ecuador La Ofelia Stake, called as president and matron of the Quito Ecuador Temple, succeeding President Fernando Aguirre Sosa and Sister Ana Lucia Aguirre. President Ayala is a temple presidency counselor and former high councilor and bishop. He was born in Ibarra, Ecuador, to Angel Manuel Ayala Ayala and Maria Dolores Torres Benitez.

Sister Ayala Guerra is an assistant to the matron and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in San Gabriel, Ecuador, to Luis Amable Guerra Mora and Aida Maria Cupueran Madruñero.

Dale Leonard Eichmann and Anita Kay Amor Eichmann, Gretna Ward, Omaha Nebraska Millard Stake, called as president and matron of the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple, succeeding President David Pincock and Sister FaDene Pincock. President Eichmann is a patriarch and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Madison, South Dakota, to Leonard Waldemaur Eichmann and Joyce Edith McCurdy.

Sister Eichmann is a patriarch scribe and temple service missionary and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Brookings, South Dakota, to John Amor and Shirley Jean Thompson.

Darryl Percy Ferris and Peta Margaret Rollo Ferris, Armadale Ward, Perth Australia Southern River Stake, called as president and matron of the Perth Australia Temple, succeeding President Leon V. Alekna and Sister Glenda R. Alekna. President Ferris is a temple worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Brisbane, Australia, to Colin Thomas Ferris and Audery Marjorie Adams.

Sister Ferris is a temple worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Kalgoorlie, Australia, to Peter Grenville Rollo and Thelma Constance Rollo.

Richard Joseph Meyer and Sally Jo Hart Meyer, Ridgeview Ward, Kennewick Washington Stake, called as president and matron of the Columbia River Washington Temple, succeeding President Kelly W. Brown and Sister Sharon G. Brown. President Meyer is a former St. George Temple Visitors' Center director, temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and temple sealer. He was born in Corona, California, to Richard Alfred Meyer and Elizabeth Louise Gresser Meyer.

Sister Meyer is a former St. George Temple Visitors' Center director, assistant to the matron, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple worker. She was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Andrew Jonathan Hart and Loma Mae Alberts Hart.

Robert Leon Pace and Shawna Moser Pace, Alluvial Ward, Fresno California Stake, called as president and matron of the Fresno California Temple, succeeding President Cliff K. Woolley and Sister Zonda D. Woolley. President Pace is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and former high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Ukiah, California, to James Grant Pace and Agnes Mae Pace.

Sister Pace is a Sunday School teacher and temple worker and former ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Calvin Loy Moser and Sharon Wenona Haws Moser.

Nery Rodríguez Lopez and Maria Olivia Justo Rodríguez de Rodríguez, La Pradera Ward, Comayaguela Honduras Stake, called as president and matron of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple, succeeding President Luis Merlo and Sister Amparito de Merlo. President Rodríguez is a temple presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Morolica, Honduras, to Antonio Rodríguez and Priciliana Lopez de Rodríguez.

Sister Rodríguez Justo is an assistant to the matron and former stake Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Dulce Nombre de Copán, Honduras, to Ardon Quezada Justo Rufino and Bacilia Rodríguez Barahona.

Terrance Lee Sullivan and Maurita Ann Mathews Sullivan, Barron Ward, Oakdale Minnesota Stake, called as president and matron of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple, succeeding President Robert L. Foote and Sister Kally H. Foote. President Sullivan is a temple sealer and former bishop. He was born in Princeton, Minnesota, to Richard Lee Sullivan and Monica Derrick.

Sister Sullivan is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president and stake Primary president. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin, to Forrest Norbert Mathews and Lovina Mae Hedrington.

Francisco José Tejada Maria and Adelaida Andrea Antonia Pichardo Reynosa de Tejada, Villa Carmen Ward, Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Oriental Stake, called as president and matron of the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple, succeeding President Leonardo Caonabo Dominguez Joa and Sister Ana Melo de Dominguez. President Tejada is a temple presidency counselor and former branch president, bishopric counselor and elders quorum president. He was born in Salcedo, Dominican Republic, to Manuel de Jesus Tejada Gilbert and Caridad Maria.

Sister Tejada is an assistant to the matron and former ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salcedo, Dominican Republic, to Jose Francisco Pichardo Jimenez and Marina Reynoso.