4 October 2008
17 May 2015
The Córdoba Argentina Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans on Oct. 4, 2008, during general conference, to build a temple in Córdoba, Argentina.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking for the Córdoba Argentina Temple on Oct. 30, 2010.
The public was invited to tour the Córdoba Argentina Temple from April 17 through May 2, 2015. Almost 50,000 people attended the event to learn about the purpose of the house of the Lord.
On May 16, 2015, nearly 1,000 youth from the Córdoba temple district participated in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple, performing traditional Argentine dances and songs.
The Córdoba Argentina Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, in three dedicatory sessions on May 17, 2015.
Avenida Pedro Simón Laplace 5637
Villa Belgrano
Córdoba
Argentina
(54) 354-340-6200
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.
Before the temple was constructed, its site served as home to the first chapel in Córdoba and the mission home of Elder Richard G. Scott while he served three years as the president of the Argentina North Mission.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the temple dedication, a site he had visited 50 years previous as a full-time missionary in Córdoba.
