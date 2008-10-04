Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Córdoba Argentina Temple

Announced

4 October 2008

Dedicated

17 May 2015

145th temple dedicated
The Córdoba Argentina Temple, a white building with a central tower topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a horn.

The Córdoba Argentina Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Córdoba Argentina Temple

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Córdoba Argentina Temple on May 17, 2015, in three sessions. He was joined by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who, when he served a full-time mission in Argentina as a young man, saw the Argentina North Mission home on the same site that the temple would be built.

“It is almost surreal,” said Elder Christofferson. “Something beyond my fondest imaginations that we [the Church] would be here dedicating a temple, some 50 years, more or less, from my mission service time. It’s a great blessing; a miracle, really.”

One of Elder Christofferson’s mission presidents was now-Elder Richard G. Scott, his fellow apostle. Elder Scott was unable to make it to the temple dedication due to health challenges, but President Uchtdorf had this to say about the dedication, “It was wonderful — the spirit could not have been better.” Then he added: “It felt like Elder Scott was here.”

President Uchtdorf noted that the dedication occurred on Ascension Day, a day celebrated by Christians to commemorate the day that Jesus Christ ascended into heaven after His 40-day ministry.

“There could not be a better day to have a temple dedication than Ascension Day because the temple is a connection — a bridge — between earth and heaven,” President Uchtdorf said.

The Church’s 145th temple, he added, is the house of the Lord, “whom we know lived on this earth and blessed our lives because of His Atonement and because of His sacrifice.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Increase our love for Thee and Thy Son in our hearts and in our lives. May this love be expressed in our compassion one for another, by our keeping Thy commandments and honoring the covenants made in Thy holy temple.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Córdoba Argentina Temple here.

Timeline of the Córdoba Argentina Temple

October
04
2008
Announced

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans on Oct. 4, 2008, during general conference, to build a temple in Córdoba, Argentina.

October
30
2010
Groundbreaking

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking for the Córdoba Argentina Temple on Oct. 30, 2010.

April
17
2015
Open house

The public was invited to tour the Córdoba Argentina Temple from April 17 through May 2, 2015. Almost 50,000 people attended the event to learn about the purpose of the house of the Lord.

May
16
2015
Cultural celebration

On May 16, 2015, nearly 1,000 youth from the Córdoba temple district participated in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple, performing traditional Argentine dances and songs.

May
17
2015
Dedicated

The Córdoba Argentina Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, in three dedicatory sessions on May 17, 2015.

A temple for Córdoba was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 4, 2008. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 30, 2010.

A temple open house was held from April 17 through May 2, 2015, and nearly 1,000 youth from the Córdoba temple district celebrated the upcoming house of the Lord in a cultural celebration on May 16, 2015. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Córdoba Argentina Temple on May 17, 2015.

Architecture and Design of the Córdoba Argentina Temple

The 34,369-square-foot Córdoba Argentina Temple sits on a 5.18-acre site. The landscaping around the temple features local trees and plants as well as concrete walkways around the house of the Lord.

The interior features wood paneling and marble flooring with detailed floral accents and natural colors. Decoration includes chandeliers and art-glass windows.

Interior Photos of the Córdoba Argentina Temple

cordoba desk.jpeg
cordoba babtistry.jpeg
cordoba instruction room 2.jpeg
cordoba instruction room.jpeg
cordoba celestial room.jpeg
cordoba brides room.jpeg
cordoba sealing room.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

4 October 2008

Dedicated

17 May 2015

Dedicated by:

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Ángel Licursi & Graciela Eugenia Mouly Licursi

Location

Avenida Pedro Simón Laplace 5637
Villa Belgrano
Córdoba
Argentina

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(54) 354-340-6200

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.

Fact #2

Before the temple was constructed, its site served as home to the first chapel in Córdoba and the mission home of Elder Richard G. Scott while he served three years as the president of the Argentina North Mission.

Fact #3

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the temple dedication, a site he had visited 50 years previous as a full-time missionary in Córdoba.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.

Fact #2

Before the temple was constructed, its site served as home to the first chapel in Córdoba and the mission home of Elder Richard G. Scott while he served three years as the president of the Argentina North Mission.

Fact #3

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the temple dedication, a site he had visited 50 years previous as a full-time missionary in Córdoba.