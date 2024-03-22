Read about new leaders of 9 temples around the world — from Auckland to Argentina

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temple is dedicated.

Jorge H. Brehm and Gloria M. Brehm | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge Homero Justin Brehm and Gloria Maria Justo Brehm, Caucaia do Alto 1st Ward, São Paulo Brazil Cotia Stake, called as president and matron of the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple, succeeding President Pedro Alberto Machado da Silva and Sister Clara R. Rodrigues da Silva. President Brehm is a ward temple and family history leader and temple sealer, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Torres, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to Carlos Brehm and Ilma Mauer Justin.

Sister Brehm is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to Darci Feck Justo and Alice Brehm.

Fernando Chiu and Maria del Carmen de Chiu | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Fernando Chiu Jiménez and Maria del Carmen Pola Contreras de Chiu, Deportiva Ward, Villahermosa México Stake, called as president and matron of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple, succeeding President Carlos Monroy and Sister Sonia Monroy Palacios. President Chiu is a temple sealer and Primary teacher, and a former stake president, bishop and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Mérida, Mexico, to Fernando Chiu Mena and Esther Jiménez Rueda.

Sister Chiu is a temple ordinance worker and ward Primary presidency counselor, and a former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Villahermosa, Mexico, to Regulo Pola Belches and Carmen Contreras Ruiz.

Jorge E. Detlefsen and Adriana M. Detlefsen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge Esteban Detlefsen and Adriana Mabel Salomón Detlefsen, Villa Belgrano Ward, Córdoba Argentina Sierras Stake, called as president and matron of the Córdoba Argentina Temple, succeeding President Ángel Licursi and Sister Graciela Licursi. President Detlefsen is a temple presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher, and a former Argentina Bahía Blanca Mission president, stake president, high councilor and district president. He was born in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, to Manuel Detlefsen and Matilde Margarita Torres.

Sister Detlefsen is an assistant to the matron and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Tres Arroyos, Argentina, to Rodolfo Martin Salomón and Elsa Maria Scigliano.

Enrique Alberto Flores and Anayancy Maria Flores | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Enrique Alberto Flores Garcia and Anayancy Maria Jimenez Barquero de Flores, San Diego Ward, Cartago Costa Rica Stake, called as president and matron of the San José Costa Rica Temple, succeeding President Victor Manuel Torres Quirós and Sister Yamileth Monge de Torres. President Flores is a stake temple and family history consultant, and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in San José, Costa Rica, to Roberto Flores Marin and Maruja Garcia de Flores.

Sister Flores is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in San José, Costa Rica, to Guillermo Jara Villalobos and Jane Barquero Cerdas.

Maria Estela Harline and Roy D. Harline | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roy Darryl Harline and Maria Estela Garcia Sevilla Harline, Huanchaco Ward, Trujillo Perú Primavera Stake, called as president and matron of the Trujillo Peru Temple, succeeding President Daniel A. Calderón and Sister Ximena de Calderón. President Harline is a temple ordinance worker, and elders quorum president, and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and temple sealer. He was born in Redwood City, California, to Richard Donald Harline and Mary Lou Harline.

Sister Harline is a temple ordinance worker and Young Women adviser, and a former ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Trujillo, Peru, to Juan Garcia Huatay and Tarcila Maximina Sevilla Esquivel Osaki.

Camellia Lavea and Selesi'utele T. Lavea | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Selesi’utele Ti’asi’utele Lavea and Camellia Ligaliga Lavea, Peninsula Park Ward, Auckland New Zealand Manukau Stake, called as president and matron of the new Auckland New Zealand Temple. President Lavea is a temple sealer and temple and family history consultant, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishopric counselor. He was born in Upolu, Samoa, to Sele Lavea and Toe Vaisaaga.

Sister Lavea is a temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Upolu, Samoa, to Fusi Ligaliga and Nellie Paugata Churchward.

Daniele Lui and Settimia Lucia Petarra | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniele Lui and Settimia Lucia Petarra, Verona Ward, Verona Italy Stake, called as president and matron of the Rome Italy Temple, succeeding President James Toronto and Sister Diane Toronto. President Lui is a Primary teacher and temple sealer, and a former bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in Quingentole, Italy, to Pierino Lui and Adelmina Basaglia.

Sister Petarra is a Relief Society assistant service coordinator and temple worker, and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Torre Santa Susanna, Italy, to Settimo Petarra and Lucia Perrucci.

Carlos Tom Prince and Ema Obeso Tom | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carlos Tom Prince and Ema Lourdes Obeso Buelna de Tom, Bella Vista Ward, Mexicali México Stake, called as president and matron of the Tijuana Mexico Temple, succeeding President Oziel H. Gonzalez Salazar and Sister María E. Quiroz de Gonzalez. President Tom is a temple presidency counselor and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Mexicali, Mexico, to Ernesto Tom and Maria Prince Alvarado de Tom.

Sister Ema Obeso is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, to Jose Ramon Obeso Perez and Maria Ignacia Buelna Beltrán de Obeso.

Alfredo Zanudo and Guadalupe de Zanudo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jose Alfredo Zanudo Urrea and Guadalupe Vasquez Jaime de Zanudo, Reforma Ward, Hermosillo México Stake, called as president and matron of the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple, succeeding President Arturo Rodríguez Ibañez and Sister Celia de Rodríguez. President Zanudo is a JustServe specialist and a former México Torreón Mission president, stake president, high councilor, bishop and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Gilberto Sanudo Baiza and Maura Urrea Serrano.

Sister Zanudo is a JustServe specialist and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Miguel Angel Vazquez Gurrola and Maria Dolores de Vazquez Jaime.