Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference, four of which were for the Mexico City metropolitan area.
2 October 2022
Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca
Colonia Vista Hermosa
Cuernavaca, Morelos
Mexico
This will be the 20th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among nearly 1,900 congregations.
The closest temple to Cuernavaca at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away.
The Cuernavaca temple was announced the same day as three other temples for the Mexico City metropolitan area. The others include the Pachuca, Tula and Toluca temples.
When this temple was announced, the Mexico City area had three other operating or announced temples, including the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.
