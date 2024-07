Architecture and Design of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

The Cuernavaca Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Jan. 16, 2024, the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple will be a single-story edifice of approximately 19,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 5.36-acre site at the corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa, Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos, south of Mexico City and in the south-central area of the country.