Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

After hearing the news, Lisdebeth Pérez said she was thrilled she would no longer have to wait for monthly temple trips to Mexico City. Now, once the Cuernavaca temple is dedicated, she can visit more often.

“Pure joy,” Perez said.

The Church first sent missionaries to Mexico in 1875, the year after Daniel W. Jones, Henry Brizzee and Meliton Gonzalez Trejo started translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish. The first stake in Cuernavaca was organized in 1983, and a mission was opened in 2006. When the Cuernavaca temple was announced, there were two stakes in the city.
Timeline of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

October
02
2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference, four of which were for the Mexico City metropolitan area.

The Cuernavaca Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Jan. 16, 2024, the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple will be a single-story edifice of approximately 19,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 5.36-acre site at the corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa, Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos, south of Mexico City and in the south-central area of the country.

Quick Facts

Location

Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca
Colonia Vista Hermosa
Cuernavaca, Morelos
Mexico

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 20th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among nearly 1,900 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Cuernavaca at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away.

Fact #4

The Cuernavaca temple was announced the same day as three other temples for the Mexico City metropolitan area. The others include the Pachuca, Tula and Toluca temples.

Fact #5

When this temple was announced, the Mexico City area had three other operating or announced temples, including the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.

