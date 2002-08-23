In the News
The Curitiba Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church announced a temple for Curitiba, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2002. The First Presidency — at the time consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — sent letters to local Church leaders to announce this temple and one for Panama City, Panama.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Curitiba Brazil Temple was held on March 10, 2005. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the groundbreaking ceremony and dedicated the site in Portuguese.
The public was invited to tour the Curitiba Brazil Temple from May 10 through May 24, 2008, after VIP and media tours on May 8, 2008. Of the 40,000 who visited the temple, about 4,000 left comment cards, and about 2,000 requested follow-up visits from full-time missionaries.
Church President Thomas S. Monson presided over the dedication ceremony for the Curitiba Brazil Temple on June 1, 2008. The temple was filled for each of its four dedicatory sessions, and other members in the temple district watched a broadcast of the ceremony from their local meetinghouses.
Rua Deputado Heitor Alencar Furtado, 3641
Campo Comprido
Curitiba, Paraná
PR, 81200-110
Brazil
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
The secretary of the mayor of Curitiba visited the temple during its open house and, impressed with the beauty of the building, called the mayor immediately after the tour and said that he should come and see the temple for himself.
Around 2,000 people at the open house of the temple requested follow-up visits from full-time missionaries to explain more about the temple.
President Nelson studied Portuguese to be able to offer the groundbreaking prayer in Brazil’s official language.
