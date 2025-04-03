From Panama to Paris — read about the new presidents and matrons of 8 temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

René J. Cabrera and Teresa Cabrera | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rene Juan Cabrera Balanza and Teresa de Perales Vizcarra de Cabrera, Villa Moscu Ward, Cochabamba Bolivia Universidad Stake, called as president and matron of the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, succeeding President Rogelio Coca and Sister Blanca Coca. President Cabrera is a former Area Seventy, Perú Lima East Mission president, high councilor, bishop and temple worker. He was born in Bustillos, Bolivia, to Juan Cabrera Fernandez and Alcira de Cabrera Balanza.

Sister Cabrera is a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple worker. She was born in La Paz, Bolivia, to Celso Celestino Perales Trino and Ecilda de Perales.

Paulo Cooper and Mara Cooper | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paulo Roberto Cooper and Mara Salete Paschoal Cooper, Ahú Ward, Curitiba Brazil Stake, called as president and matron of the Curitiba Brazil Temple, succeeding President Victor Tavares and Sister Edglê Tavares. President Cooper is a temple sealer and a former high councilor and bishop. He was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Osnildo Cooper and Gerly Terezinha dos Santos.

Sister Cooper is a Relief Society teacher and temple worker and a former stake Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Pirassununga, Brazil, to Genésio Paschoal and Marlene Salete Lapolla.

Edgardo E. Fernando and Rosemarie Fernando | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edgardo Enriquez Fernando and Rosemarie Balquedra Francisco Fernando, Tabang Ward, Malolos Philippines Stake, called as president and matron of the Manila Philippines Temple, succeeding President Edison M. Cabrito and Sister Florciele P. Cabrito. President Fernando is a priests quorum adviser and a former Area Seventy, Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission president, stake president and branch president. He was born in Malolos, Philippines, to Marcialito Andres Fernando and Salud Cruz Enriquez Fernando.

Sister Fernando is a ward missionary and a former area organization adviser, mission president companion, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Roxas City, Capiz, Philippines, to Juanito Condado Francisco and Remedios Bagayo Balquedra.

Gino Galli and Marleni Galli | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lorenzo Gino Galli Coxola and Mirna Marleni Cepeda Castillo de Galli, Chaclacayo Ward, Lima Perú Chaclacayo Stake, called as president and matron of the Lima Peru Temple, succeeding President Alejandro A. Mora and Sister Blanca Mora. President Galli is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former Perú Arequipa Mission president, stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Lima, Peru, to Augusto Lorenzo Galli Ramirez and Maria Yolanda Coxola de Galli.

Sister Galli is a ward missionary and temple worker and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Talara, Peru, to Oscar Cepeda Alvarez and Cristina Castillo Coveñas.

Raquel Velásquez de Muñoz and Roberto Muñoz Ortega | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roberto Muñoz Ortega and Raquel Velásquez Cárdenas de Muñoz, Brisas del Golf Ward, Panamá City Stake, called as president and matron of the Panama City Panama Temple, succeeding President Luis J. García Castillo and Sister María Isabel de García. President Muñoz is a ward mission leader and temple worker and a former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor and branch president. He was born in Panama City, Panama, to Milciades Augusto Muñoz Cañizales and Catalina Mercedes Ortega Gómez de Muñoz.

Sister Muñoz is a ward missionary and temple worker and a former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Las Tablas, Panama, to Simon Velásquez Saez and Isaira Cárdenas de Velásquez.

Jean-Christophe Seube and Gabrielle Seube | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jean-Christophe Jacques Seube and Gabrielle Alice Finkbeiner Seube, Saint Quentin Ward, Lille France Stake, called as president and matron of the Paris France Temple, succeeding President Dominique Maurice Lucas and Sister Josiane Marie-Louise Lucas. President Seube is a service mission leader and former stake president, mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and temple worker. He was born in Reims, France, to Jacques Rene Seube and Claude Pierrette Frichet.

Sister Seube is a service mission leader and a former stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple worker. She was born in Strasbourg, Bas-Rhin, France, to Raymond Marcel Auguste Finkbeiner and Irene Irsch.

Paul B. Whippy and Olive M. Whippy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul Bunker Whippy and Olive May Hennings Whippy, Suva 1st Ward, Suva Fiji Stake, called as president and matron of the Suva Fiji Temple, succeeding President Meli U. Lesuma and Sister Irene L. Lesuma. President Whippy is an Area Seventy and temple worker and a former mission presidency counselor, patriarch, stake president and bishop. He was born in Suva, Fiji, to David Whippy and Marjorie Lestro.

Sister Whippy is an employment specialist and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Waiyevo, Taveuni, Fiji, to Fredrick Hennings and Lydia Dimuri.

Efrén Zamora Martínez and Mireya Esthela de Zamora | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Efrén Zamora Martínez and Mireya Esthela Garza Salazar de Zamora, Naciones Unidas Ward, Guadalajara México Unión Stake, called as president and matron of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple, succeeding President Sergio M. Anaya and Sister Gloria E. Anaya. President Zamora is a temple sealer and a former temple presidency counselor, high councilor and bishopric counselor. He was born in Autlán, Mexico, to Gregorio Zamora Loeras and Consuelo Martínez Solis.

Sister Zamora is a ward Primary president and temple worker and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Montemorelos, Mexico, to Israel Garza Garza and Flor Esthela Salazar Rios.