In the News
FOLLOW US
31 March 1982
24 October 1986
The Denver Colorado Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple was announced for Denver, Colorado, by President Gordon B. Hinckley — a counselor in the First Presidency — during a press conference held March 31, 1982. He made the announcement representing the First Presidency of the Church, including Church President Spencer W. Kimball; President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the Denver Colorado Temple on May 19, 1984. President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by some 3,000 people.
The public was invited to tour the house of the Lord from Sept. 8 to Sept. 27, 1986. Approximately 140,000 visitors attended the open house during this period.
The Denver Colorado Temple was dedicated from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 1986, in 19 sessions. Members of the First Presidency — President Ezra Taft Benson, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — took turns offering the dedicatory prayer. Some 28,300 Latter-day Saints attended a dedicatory session, nearly a third of the temple district’s 85,000 members.
31 March 1982
24 October 1986
2001 E. Phillips Circle
Centennial, Colorado 80122-3264
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 303-730-0220
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
Before the Denver temple’s groundbreaking, Mark Ludwig, age 7, wrote a letter to President Gordon B. Hinckley — who would preside over the ceremony — to volunteer his help in breaking ground. President Hinckley later read his letter to those at the event and invited Mark to join him and other leaders as they turned the soil.
During the temple open house period, an adjacent building allowed visitors to view exhibits and talk to missionaries to learn more about the Church after their temple tour. Although only 20% of open-house attendees were expected to come, nearly 60% paid the area a visit. One organizer of the event told the Church News in 1986, “The lines to the exhibits are as long as those to the temple.”
On Oct. 19, 1986 — five days before the first dedicatory session — a heavy frost on the temple grounds killed thousands of flowers that were set to bloom at their peak for the dedication. The grounds crew worked with the temple’s housekeeping, engineering, missionary and office staffs, as well as dozens of local Saints, to remove frost-bitten flowers and replace them in time for the dedication. The new flowers were purchased from nurseries throughout the Denver area.
Its dedication was the first since the Seattle Washington Temple’s dedication in 1980 that all three members of the First Presidency were present.
On Sept. 13, 1997, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley attended a centennial ceremony to celebrate 100 years since the establishment of the first permanent branch of the Church in Denver. He and his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley, were presented with two Colorado blue spruce trees by the centennial committee. With no way to take the trees home, he gave them to President Russell C. Taylor, the Denver Colorado Temple president at the time, to plant on the grounds, adding, “If you want to call them the Hinckley trees, it's all right with me.”
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
Before the Denver temple’s groundbreaking, Mark Ludwig, age 7, wrote a letter to President Gordon B. Hinckley — who would preside over the ceremony — to volunteer his help in breaking ground. President Hinckley later read his letter to those at the event and invited Mark to join him and other leaders as they turned the soil.
During the temple open house period, an adjacent building allowed visitors to view exhibits and talk to missionaries to learn more about the Church after their temple tour. Although only 20% of open-house attendees were expected to come, nearly 60% paid the area a visit. One organizer of the event told the Church News in 1986, “The lines to the exhibits are as long as those to the temple.”
On Oct. 19, 1986 — five days before the first dedicatory session — a heavy frost on the temple grounds killed thousands of flowers that were set to bloom at their peak for the dedication. The grounds crew worked with the temple’s housekeeping, engineering, missionary and office staffs, as well as dozens of local Saints, to remove frost-bitten flowers and replace them in time for the dedication. The new flowers were purchased from nurseries throughout the Denver area.
Its dedication was the first since the Seattle Washington Temple’s dedication in 1980 that all three members of the First Presidency were present.
On Sept. 13, 1997, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley attended a centennial ceremony to celebrate 100 years since the establishment of the first permanent branch of the Church in Denver. He and his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley, were presented with two Colorado blue spruce trees by the centennial committee. With no way to take the trees home, he gave them to President Russell C. Taylor, the Denver Colorado Temple president at the time, to plant on the grounds, adding, “If you want to call them the Hinckley trees, it's all right with me.”