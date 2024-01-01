Fact #6

On Sept. 13, 1997, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley attended a centennial ceremony to celebrate 100 years since the establishment of the first permanent branch of the Church in Denver. He and his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley , were presented with two Colorado blue spruce trees by the centennial committee. With no way to take the trees home, he gave them to President Russell C. Taylor, the Denver Colorado Temple president at the time, to plant on the grounds, adding , “If you want to call them the Hinckley trees, it's all right with me.”