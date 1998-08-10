Detroit Michigan Temple

Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 1999, in six sessions over two days. President Hinckley was accompanied by his wife, Marjorie ; Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathleen; and Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area and his wife, Lona Lee.