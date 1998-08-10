In the News
The Detroit Michigan Temple.
The house of the Lord was announced by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President James E. Faust and President Thomas S. Monson — on Aug. 10, 1998.
The groundbreaking happened on Oct. 10, 1998, presided over by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the First Quorum of the Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.
An open house for the temple to be toured began on Oct. 6, 1999. Around 30,000 people attended the 10-day open house.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 1999, in six sessions over two days. President Hinckley was accompanied by his wife, Marjorie; Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathleen; and Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area and his wife, Lona Lee.
37425 Woodward Ave.
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304
United States
(1) 248-593-0690
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Michigan.
The groundbreaking of the Detroit Michigan Temple was held the same day as the groundbreaking of the Spokane Washington Temple — the first time in Church history that two groundbreakings for a house of the Lord in two different cities were held in one 12-hour period.
After the last dedicatory session of the Detroit Michigan Temple on Oct. 24, 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley went to break ground on the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on the same day.
The marble for the temple came from a quarry in Vermont that was near the Prophet Joseph Smith’s home in Sharon, Vermont.
The temple was dedicated just a year and 13 days after its groundbreaking.
