Draper Utah Temple

Announced

2 October 2004

Dedicated

20 March 2009

129th temple dedicated
The exterior of the Draper Utah Temple, a multilevel building with long, rectangular windows and a rectangular tower above the center.

The Draper Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Draper Utah Temple

After announcing a third house of the Lord for the Salt Lake Valley in October 2004 general conference, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley said, “It may appear that we are unduly favoring this area. But temple attendance is such that we must accommodate those who wish to come. And if the present growth trends continue, we shall probably need yet another.”

This 12th temple for Utah, announced November 2004 to be the Draper Utah Temple, was dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson from March 20 to March 22, 2009, during 12 sessions. This was the first Utah temple dedicated after the death of President Hinckley 14 months prior.

President Monson, 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was joined by his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — as well as members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Seventies, Presiding Bishopric members, general officers and the temple presidency.

Around 16,000 Latter-day Saints attended a dedicatory session in person. The 11:30 a.m. session on Sunday was also broadcast via satellite to the temple district’s 25 stake centers, with thousands viewing the event remotely.

Throughout the three dedication days, President Monson took time to greet Latter-day Saints. He especially talked to children over the age of 8 and occasionally sang to them. “I like for the children to know that they are welcome in God's house,” said President Monson in an interview after Saturday's concluding session, referring to youth from the age of 12. “The Savior said, ‘Suffer the little children to come unto me’ (Mark 10:14). He is mindful of them.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for those beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy. May they be privileged to say, as did the Psalmist of old, ‘We took sweet counsel together, and walked unto the house of God in company’ (Psalm 55:14).”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Draper Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the Draper Utah Temple

October
02
2004
Announced

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, during October 2004 general conference. However, the site was not specified to be in Draper, Utah, until Nov. 21, 2004, via a letter from the First Presidency to wards in south Salt Lake Valley. During his October 2004 talk, President Hinckley said, “The temples in the Salt Lake City area are extremely busy and at times are overloaded. For this reason, we have determined to build a new temple in the Salt Lake Valley.”

August
05
2006
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Draper Utah Temple on Aug. 5, 2006, with Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. He also offered the dedicatory prayer on the site. His counselors — President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — and several members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in attendance as well. At the groundbreaking, the Prophet said, “We are frequently asked, ‘Why so many temples in Utah?’ It is because we need them. The Jordan River temple is extremely busy, and the Salt Lake Temple is likewise busy.”

January
15
2009
Open house

The Church held an open house for the temple from Jan. 15 to March 14, 2009. The two-month event brought in 684,721 visitors to tour this house of the Lord.

March
20
2009
Dedication

President Thomas S. Monson, who became President of the Church 14 months earlier, dedicated the Draper Utah Temple from March 20 to March 22, 2009, four dedicatory sessions each day. He offered the dedicatory prayer in each of the 12 sessions, and he also addressed the congregation in several sessions.

The Draper Utah Temple was announced on Oct. 2, 2004, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. The groundbreaking happened just under 23 months later, on Aug. 5, 2006, with President Hinckley presiding.

After an open house from Jan. 15 to March 14, 2009, the Draper Utah Temple was dedicated in 12 sessions from March 20 to March 22, 2009, by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Architecture and Design of the Draper Utah Temple

With an exterior of white granite from China, the Draper Utah Temple measures around 58,300 square feet in area. The outside walls have a brick-patterned design and several tall, rectangular windows. Above the edifice sits a multilevel tower on a square base, with tall, art-glass windows on each side.

Inside the house of the Lord is a recurring theme of the sego lily — the Utah state flower — such as in art-glass windows and decorative paintings. The interior uses limestone floor tile and limestone base imported from Lyon, France. It also uses makore wood from the west coast of central Africa for doors, trim, cabinets and wood paneling. Murals in the instruction rooms depict mountainous scenes with a view from the top.

Standing on a site of approximately 12 acres, the temple shares its grounds with an adjacent meetinghouse. The grounds sit atop the mountains, providing an elevated view of the valley below.

Interior Photos of the Draper Utah Temple

A room with several light-green couches, with a blue flower-patterned carpet along the floor.
A close-up of a white chair next to a brown wooden desk with a lamp and glass vase on top of it.
A baptismal font on top of statues of oxen, with glass barriers around the room and large, rectangular windows on the far wall.
A room with flower patterns on the carpet and desks with mirrors against the walls.
A close-up of an art-glass window with rectangle designs throughout.
A room full of gray seats, with a mural of mountains along the walls.
A close-up of a clear window with white designs of flowers on it.
A white room with a large curtain and an altar in front of many white seats.
A room with rows of white chairs around an altar, with a white chandelier hanging from the ceiling and two mirrors on opposite walls.
A tall, white room with white couches and a tall chandelier hanging from the ceiling.
A large white room with a golden-colored dome on the ceiling and a glass chandelier hanging from it.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2004

Dedicated

20 March 2009

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Stephen Nielson Peterson & Cathy Cutler Peterson

Location

14065 Canyon Vista Lane
Draper, Utah 84020
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the third temple in Salt Lake County.

Fact #2

It was the first Utah temple dedicated in the 21st century.

Fact #3

The Monticello Utah Temple was the last Utah temple dedicated before the Draper temple. Since the Monticello temple was dedicated on July 26, 1998, this created a gap of almost 10 years and eight months without a Utah temple dedicated, the largest gap in time of Utah temples since. During this period, 75 other temples were dedicated around the world.

Fact #4

It was the fifth house of the Lord dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson as 16th President of the Church.

Fact #5

The Draper temple was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, which was dedicated on Aug. 21, 2009.

