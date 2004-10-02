Draper Utah Temple

Announced

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, during October 2004 general conference . However, the site was not specified to be in Draper, Utah, until Nov. 21, 2004, via a letter from the First Presidency to wards in south Salt Lake Valley. During his October 2004 talk , President Hinckley said, “The temples in the Salt Lake City area are extremely busy and at times are overloaded. For this reason, we have determined to build a new temple in the Salt Lake Valley.”