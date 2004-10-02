In the News
2 October 2004
The Draper Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, during October 2004 general conference. However, the site was not specified to be in Draper, Utah, until Nov. 21, 2004, via a letter from the First Presidency to wards in south Salt Lake Valley. During his October 2004 talk, President Hinckley said, “The temples in the Salt Lake City area are extremely busy and at times are overloaded. For this reason, we have determined to build a new temple in the Salt Lake Valley.”
Ground was broken for the Draper Utah Temple on Aug. 5, 2006, with Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. He also offered the dedicatory prayer on the site. His counselors — President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — and several members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in attendance as well. At the groundbreaking, the Prophet said, “We are frequently asked, ‘Why so many temples in Utah?’ It is because we need them. The Jordan River temple is extremely busy, and the Salt Lake Temple is likewise busy.”
The Church held an open house for the temple from Jan. 15 to March 14, 2009. The two-month event brought in 684,721 visitors to tour this house of the Lord.
President Thomas S. Monson, who became President of the Church 14 months earlier, dedicated the Draper Utah Temple from March 20 to March 22, 2009, four dedicatory sessions each day. He offered the dedicatory prayer in each of the 12 sessions, and he also addressed the congregation in several sessions.
14065 Canyon Vista Lane
Draper, Utah 84020
United States
This was the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the third temple in Salt Lake County.
It was the first Utah temple dedicated in the 21st century.
The Monticello Utah Temple was the last Utah temple dedicated before the Draper temple. Since the Monticello temple was dedicated on July 26, 1998, this created a gap of almost 10 years and eight months without a Utah temple dedicated, the largest gap in time of Utah temples since. During this period, 75 other temples were dedicated around the world.
It was the fifth house of the Lord dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson as 16th President of the Church.
The Draper temple was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, which was dedicated on Aug. 21, 2009.
