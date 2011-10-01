Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Durban South Africa Temple

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

16 February 2020

168th temple dedicated
The Durban South Africa Temple, a white building with a central tower topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a horn.

The Durban South Africa Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Durban South Africa Temple

For the 10 days prior to the dedication of the Durban South Africa Temple, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, had been speaking with the members, missionaries, youth and friends of the Church in the temple district — including two pairs of kings and queens, of Lesotho and the Zulu nation.

One day before he was to dedicate the Durban South Africa Temple, Elder Rasband conducted the temple’s final public tour, leading the contingent of the Zulu nation’s royal family headed by His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini; Her Majesty Queen Mchiza; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s uncle; and other members of the royal family.

“And even though I’ve been with two kings, today I had the strong impression that we were here to worship and honor the King of kings,” said Elder Rasband on the day of the dedication, Feb. 16, 2020, calling that impression “truly the benediction to our trip.”

Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy, who with Sister Lynette Cook joined the Rasbands on their travels throughout South Africa and Lesotho, emphasized the virtues and values of the area’s Latter-day Saints.

“We appreciate the light in the eyes of the African people,” said Elder Cook. “We love how they live and work in families and communities. We are lifted by their genuine smiles and happiness, by their faith in God and their gratitude for the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. We are inspired by their goodness. We learn so much from them.”

Although attendees spoke multiple languages — including English, Portuguese, Xhosa, Zulu and other tribal languages — the gospel of Jesus Christ united them as one, said Elder Rasband.

“The doctrines of the gospel of Jesus Christ unite us, and I felt very at one as a people today,” he said at the dedication. “Regardless of how they look, regardless of how they dressed, we were one people today — the people of the Church of Jesus Christ.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May the influence of the Holy Ghost be unrestrained within these walls, and may the temple serve as a beacon of everlasting light to all who see it and a sanctuary to all who enter in. We pray for those who attend the temple of any age. May they feel strengthened to live their covenants with determination, patience and discipline. Wilt Thou bless them with insight, steadfastness and forgiving hearts.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Durban South Africa Temple here.

Timeline of the Durban South Africa Temple

October
01
2011
Announced

A temple for Durban, South Africa, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during October 2011 general conference on Oct. 1, 2011.

April
09
2016
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Durban South Africa Temple on April 9, 2016. Presiding at the event was Elder Carl B. Cook, Africa Southeast Area president.

January
22
2020
Open house

The public was invited to tour the Durban South Africa Temple from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1, 2020. People representing 20 countries visited the temple during its open house.

February
16
2020
Dedication

The Durban South Africa Temple was dedicated by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles throughout three sessions on Feb. 16, 2020.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Durban, South Africa, on Oct. 1, 2011. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Durban South Africa Temple on April 9, 2016.

Visitors toured the newly constructed house of the Lord from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1, 2020, for its open house. On Feb. 16, 2020, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Durban South Africa Temple.

Architecture and Design of the Durban South Africa Temple

The 19,860-square-foot Durban South Africa Temple was built on 14.49 acres of land. The exterior landscaping is filled with more than 800 trees and thousands of shrubs and flowers. The roofing is made from red clay tile and was designed similarly to buildings in downtown Durban.

The interior of the temple features more than 50 art pieces, with many depicting the life and ministry of Jesus Christ as well as various African landscapes. Tribal geometric patterns are inscribed into the marble flooring throughout the temple, and a South African basket-weaving design is shown throughout the building’s rugs.

Interior Photos of the Durban South Africa Temple

11ddaea2f4a40ce59264fb513df6e7b84b70d244.jpg
a90cf2b47e868500de547f0759cd5a20d3735d1b.jpg
92961cbdd245f08968f2a11f0660eb0b268a0d31.jpg
7c5fca5e3cb6272eda4b5b8b229c1b8e54cb7299.jpg
1eb765da1cc25e758cb29b37ba3b33286dc0be53.jpg
e4c7cd61722318eef99a59ff1cc806b86e4986f6.jpg
39282755a81b8d3186e5709fd4428d49ab595ec2.jpg
c762fb88b5274110c079138b369f21697ebae932.jpg
dcc0403e610b7181c8b332da25cdba16ea028dd1.jpg
d81c8cf33c97bd15460dcd4ef97412a467e539a2.jpg
141959ea337eeca9cf934049bad43432b7f7fcb1.jpg
ce2bc8b197c43b75cbca6f0cee59cb34b314fa20.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

16 February 2020

Dedicated by

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Current President and Matron

Edward William Baldwin & Vanessa Ann Wilson Baldwin

Location

2 Izinga Drive
Hawaan, Blackburn, 4319
South Africa

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(27) 31-140-0240

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Africa.

Fact #2

The day before the edifice was dedicated, Elder Ronald A. Rasband conducted a tour through the temple for the contingent of the Zulu nation’s royal family, headed by His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini; Her Majesty, Queen Mchiza; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s uncle; and other members of the royal family.

Fact #3

The Durban temple was the last temple dedicated before a 20-month absence of temple dedications or rededications, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact #4

The temple’s instruction sessions and ordinances are offered in English, Portuguese, Zulu and Xhosa.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Africa.

Fact #2

The day before the edifice was dedicated, Elder Ronald A. Rasband conducted a tour through the temple for the contingent of the Zulu nation’s royal family, headed by His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini; Her Majesty, Queen Mchiza; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s uncle; and other members of the royal family.

Fact #3

The Durban temple was the last temple dedicated before a 20-month absence of temple dedications or rededications, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact #4

The temple’s instruction sessions and ordinances are offered in English, Portuguese, Zulu and Xhosa.