1 October 2011
16 February 2020
The Durban South Africa Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Durban, South Africa, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during October 2011 general conference on Oct. 1, 2011.
Ground was broken for the Durban South Africa Temple on April 9, 2016. Presiding at the event was Elder Carl B. Cook, Africa Southeast Area president.
The public was invited to tour the Durban South Africa Temple from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1, 2020. People representing 20 countries visited the temple during its open house.
The Durban South Africa Temple was dedicated by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles throughout three sessions on Feb. 16, 2020.
2 Izinga Drive
Hawaan, Blackburn, 4319
South Africa
(27) 31-140-0240
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Africa.
The day before the edifice was dedicated, Elder Ronald A. Rasband conducted a tour through the temple for the contingent of the Zulu nation’s royal family, headed by His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini; Her Majesty, Queen Mchiza; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s uncle; and other members of the royal family.
The Durban temple was the last temple dedicated before a 20-month absence of temple dedications or rededications, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temple’s instruction sessions and ordinances are offered in English, Portuguese, Zulu and Xhosa.
