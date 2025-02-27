Read about the new leaders of 8 temples around the world — from Tonga to Tennessee

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

K. Günter Borcherding and Ingrid Borcherding | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Karl Günter Borcherding and Ingrid Thomä Borcherding, Stadthagen Ward, Hannover Germany Stake, called as president and matron of the Frankfurt Germany Temple, succeeding President Lehi K. Schwartz and Sister Gudrun Schwartz. President Borcherding is an elders quorum presidency counselor and temple sealer and former mission president, stake president and high councilor. He was born in Stadthagen, Germany, to Karl Friedrich Borcherding and Hanna Ruth Borcherding.

Sister Borcherding is a stake Primary president and temple worker and former mission president companion, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Eppingen, Germany, to Emil Thomä and Emilie Gebhard.

Robert D. Dennis and Holly Dennis | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert Davis Dennis and Holly Child Dennis, Franklin 2nd Ward, Franklin Tennessee Stake, called as president and matron of the Nashville Tennessee Temple, succeeding President Shane Cruze and Sister Kay Cruze. President Dennis is a patriarch and temple sealer and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor and elders quorum president. He was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Leroy Dennis and Georgia Elaine Dennis.

Sister Dennis is a temple worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Mark Carlsen Child and Dorothy Dean Lynch.

Rick DeVries and Dyana DeVries | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard James DeVries and Dyana Bridges DeVries, St. Joseph Ward, Holland Michigan Stake, called as president and matron of the Chicago Illinois Temple, succeeding President Jack D. Ward and Sister Sharmon O. Ward. President DeVries is an area temple and family history consultant and temple worker and former Area Seventy, mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, to John Dean DeVries and Barbara Ann Reinking.

Sister DeVries is an area temple and family history adviser and temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Sherwood Elgin Bridges and Ann Marie Nielsen.

Juan Galán Hernández and Sidya Galán | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Galán Hernández and Sidya Elizabeth Andrade Santoyo de Galán, Valladolid 1st Ward, Tizimín México Stake, called as president and matron of the Mérida Mexico Temple, succeeding President Sergio Saavedra Melendez and Sister Liz Maria Saavedra Hernandez. President Galán is a ward Sunday School president and temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and branch president. He was born in Córdoba, Mexico, to Pedro Galán Cervantes and Esperanza Hernández Nava.

Sister Galán is a former assistant to the matron, ward Young Women president and temple worker. She was born in Valladolid, Mexico, to Jose Andrade Lozano and Dora Maria Santoyo Martin.

Charles Magaqa and Phumzile Magaqa | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Charles Bafana Magaqa and Phumzile Doreen Magaqa, Umlazi-BB Ward, Durban South Africa Stake, called as president and matron of the Durban South Africa Temple, succeeding President Ted Baldwin and Sister Vanessa Baldwin. President Magaqa is a high councilor and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Durban, South Africa, to Thomas Hardwick Newman and Mardrie Nomakhisimsi Magaqa.

Sister Magaqa is a seminary teacher and temple worker and former stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Durban, South Africa, to Obed Bhoyi Mkane and Mabel Mkhwanazi.

Ross Henry Miller and Debra Gay Miller | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ross Henry Miller and Debra Gay Wagner Miller, Barrigada Ward, Barrigada Guam Stake, called as president and matron of the Yigo Guam Temple, succeeding President Marlo Oliveros Lopez and Sister Memnet Panes Lopez. President Miller is a high councilor and temple worker and former branch president. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to David Eugene Miller and Joann Peterson Miller.

Sister Miller is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple worker and former stake Relief Society president and stake Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Sunnyside, Washington, to Harold Ellis Wagner and Olive Burnette.

George Mitchell and Debra Mitchell | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

George Earl Mitchell and Debra Mitchell, Powell Ward, Columbus Ohio North Stake, called as president and matron of the Columbus Ohio Temple, succeeding President Keith L. Smith and Sister Kathleen Smith. President Mitchell is a patriarch and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to George Curtis Mitchell and Laprele Oliverson Mitchell.

Sister Mitchell is a patriarch scribe and temple worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Gary, Indiana, to Daniel Sam and Beverly Irene Sullivan Crawford.

Sione Tatafu Angakehe Tafuna and Malia Pelenatita Tafuna | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sione Tatafu Angakehe Tafuna and Malia Pelenatita ‘Alipate Tafuna, Matangiake Ward, Nuku’alofa Tonga Liahona Stake, called as president and matron of the Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple, succeeding President Samiuela Masima and Sister Lupe Masima. President Tafuna is a senior missionary and temple sealer and former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in Kolomotu’a, Tonga, to Tupou Efutonga Tafuna and Leti Palu.

Sister Tafuna is a senior missionary and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Holonga, Tonga, to Aloisio Fatafehi Alipate and Stephney Stanley.