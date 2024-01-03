Menu
Eket Nigeria Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

Announcement of the Eket Nigeria Temple


President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Eket Nigeria Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

Udoka Udoka wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he never dreamed that a temple would be built in his hometown.

“Truly the Heavenly Father is hastening His work,” he said.

The first mission in Nigeria was organized in 1983. Eket lies in the Nigeria Uyo Mission. The Eket Nigeria Stake was organized on July 14, 1996.

Timeline of the Eket Nigeria Temple

October
02
2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Eket, Nigeria, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Eket Nigeria Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Eket Nigeria Temple

The Eket Nigeria Temple will be built in or near Eket, Nigeria. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Eket

Nigeria

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 211,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 750 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Eket at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 55 miles away.

