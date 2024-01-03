Eket Nigeria Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Eket, Nigeria, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Eket
Nigeria
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 211,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 750 congregations.
The closest temple to Eket at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 55 miles away.
