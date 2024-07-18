Announcement of the Fairview Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson , 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a temple for north Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference . This sacred edifice was one of 18 announced by the Church at this conference.

This eighth temple for the Lone Star State was originally announced by the Church for the Dallas suburb of Prosper. On April 28, 2025, the Church announced a name change to the Fairview Texas Temple, coordinating with its site location in the suburb of Fairview, for a third temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area.

Missionary work began in Texas in 1843 during the early history of the restored Church of Jesus Christ. Church membership in this Southern state has grown rapidly through the decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to more than 210,000 in 2000. When the site location for the Fairview temple was announced , there were more than 378,000 members of the Church in Texas.

The Fairview Texas Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. On Dec. 4, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a sacred edifice in the suburb of Fairview, north of Dallas. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Fairview Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 4, 2023, the Fairview Texas Temple will be a single-story building on an 8.16-acre site in Fairview, a suburb north of Dallas and south of McKinney, and will be adjacent to an existing meetinghouse.