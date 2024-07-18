Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In

Fairview Texas Temple

Announced
2 October 2022
An exterior rendering of the Fairview Texas Temple, a white, one-story building with a center tower and spire.
An exterior rendering of the Fairview Texas Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A site map for the Fairview Texas Temple, showing nearby roads.
The site location map for the Fairview Texas Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The location of the McKinney Texas Temple site in relation to the state of Texas.
The location of the Fairview Texas Temple site in relation to the state of Texas.Screenshot from Google Maps
The location of the McKinney Texas Temple site in relation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The location of the Fairview Texas Temple site in relation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Fairview Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a temple for north Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. This sacred edifice was one of 18 announced by the Church at this conference.

This eighth temple for the Lone Star State was originally announced by the Church for the Dallas suburb of Prosper. On April 28, 2025, the Church announced a name change to the Fairview Texas Temple, coordinating with its site location in the suburb of Fairview, for a third temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area.

Missionary work began in Texas in 1843 during the early history of the restored Church of Jesus Christ. Church membership in this Southern state has grown rapidly through the decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to more than 210,000 in 2000. When the site location for the Fairview temple was announced, there were more than 378,000 members of the Church in Texas.

Timeline of the Fairview Texas Temple

October
02
2022
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Prosper, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the eighth for the Lone Star State. A First Presidency announcement on Dec. 4, 2023, moved the location to nearby Fairview. This change was reflected in the temple's name in an April 28, 2025, announcement.

The Fairview Texas Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. On Dec. 4, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a sacred edifice in the suburb of Fairview, north of Dallas. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Fairview Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 4, 2023, the Fairview Texas Temple will be a single-story building on an 8.16-acre site in Fairview, a suburb north of Dallas and south of McKinney, and will be adjacent to an existing meetinghouse.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by tall windows. A rectangular tower with a gold-colored spire stands above the entrance of the building. Several trees and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 370,000 Latter-day Saints among 737 congregations.
Fact #3
This Texas temple was originally announced by the Church for Prosper, a northern suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On Dec. 4, 2023, the First Presidency announced a site location — and correlating name — for the McKinney Texas Temple. On April 28, 2025, it was renamed the Fairview Texas Temple.
Fact #4
The closest temple to the Fairview temple site at the time of its announcement was the Dallas Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 18 miles away to the southwest.
Fact #5
The Fairview Texas Temple will be the third and northernmost temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area. The other two sacred edifices in the region are the Dallas and Fort Worth Texas temples.
Fact #6
Because of its geographic radius, Texas has not only the farthest spread between temples in any one U.S. state — including more than 550 miles between the Lubbock and McAllen temples, and nearly 450 miles between Lubbock and Houston — but also some of the closest geographic distances outside of Utah between a spread of temple sites. These include just over 42 miles between the Dallas and Fort Worth temples; the approximately 20 miles between the Fairview temple site and the Dallas temple; and just over 70 miles between the Austin and San Antonio temple sites.

Quick Facts

Announced
2 October 2022
Location

East Stacy Road
Fairview, Texas 75069
United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 370,000 Latter-day Saints among 737 congregations.
Fact #3
This Texas temple was originally announced by the Church for Prosper, a northern suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On Dec. 4, 2023, the First Presidency announced a site location — and correlating name — for the McKinney Texas Temple. On April 28, 2025, it was renamed the Fairview Texas Temple.
Fact #4
The closest temple to the Fairview temple site at the time of its announcement was the Dallas Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 18 miles away to the southwest.
Fact #5
The Fairview Texas Temple will be the third and northernmost temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area. The other two sacred edifices in the region are the Dallas and Fort Worth Texas temples.
Fact #6
Because of its geographic radius, Texas has not only the farthest spread between temples in any one U.S. state — including more than 550 miles between the Lubbock and McAllen temples, and nearly 450 miles between Lubbock and Houston — but also some of the closest geographic distances outside of Utah between a spread of temple sites. These include just over 42 miles between the Dallas and Fort Worth temples; the approximately 20 miles between the Fairview temple site and the Dallas temple; and just over 70 miles between the Austin and San Antonio temple sites.