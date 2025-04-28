First Presidency releases new name, updated rendering for McKinney Texas Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved a name change for the planned McKinney Texas Temple, now to be known as the Fairview Texas Temple.

The updated name was first published Monday, April 28, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. An accompanying updated rendering was also released.

The Fairview temple will be built on an 8.16-acre site, with the house of the Lord to stand adjacent to and east of an existing meetinghouse at 651 E. Stacy Road, in Fairview, Texas.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Prosper, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference, one of 18 locations identified.

It was later renamed the McKinney Texas Temple on Dec. 4, 2023, and will now be referred to as the Fairview Texas Temple. This is one of 10 temples that are announced, under construction or dedicated in the state.

The site location map for the Fairview Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It will be the third house of the Lord in Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, joining the Dallas temple, dedicated in October 1984, and the Fort Worth temple, under construction since October 2023.

In addition to the Dallas temple, Texas has four other operating houses of the Lord — in Houston (dedicated in 2000), Lubbock (2002), San Antonio (2005) and McAllen (2023).

The Austin Texas Temple has also been under construction since August 2024. Two other Texas temples are currently in planning stages — Houston South (announced in 2024) and El Paso (2024).

In 1845, Elder Lyman Wight — then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — led a company of Latter-day Saints to central Texas. Missionaries preached in Texas in the 1850s, until missionary work came to a halt before the Civil War, and nearly 1,000 converts immigrated to Utah from Texas.

In 1898, about 300 Church members settled on land purchased by the Church in northeast Texas that would become the colony of Kelsey, about 100 miles east of Fairview.

Church membership in Texas has grown rapidly in recent decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to just over 210,000 in 2000.

Today, Texas is home to more than 390,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 750 congregations.