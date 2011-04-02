In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2011
16 October 2016
The Fort Collins Colorado Temple.
Church News archives
Church News archives
A temple for Fort Collins, Colorado, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson on April 2, 2011, during April general conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 24, 2013. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10, 2016. More than 105,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
Nearly 4,000 youth from the Fort Collins temple district gathered for a cultural celebration of the temple on Oct. 15, 2016. More than 17,000 viewed the celebration in person — titled “A Fortress of Faith” — which included dances and performances honoring the local culture and heritage.
The Fort Collins Colorado Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Oct. 16, 2016.
2 April 2011
16 October 2016
2180 Majestic Drive
Fort Collins, Colorado 80528
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 970-797-4630
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
At the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple, Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department, said that President Monson made the decision to build a temple in Fort Collins after hearing about how faithfully the Saints in Colorado had been filling the Denver Colorado Temple.
During the open house, many visitors were surprised that the temple was made of multiple rooms instead of one large room.
The Fort Collins temple was dedicated the same month as the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, which was dedicated Oct. 30, 2016.
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
At the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple, Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department, said that President Monson made the decision to build a temple in Fort Collins after hearing about how faithfully the Saints in Colorado had been filling the Denver Colorado Temple.
During the open house, many visitors were surprised that the temple was made of multiple rooms instead of one large room.
The Fort Collins temple was dedicated the same month as the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, which was dedicated Oct. 30, 2016.