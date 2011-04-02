Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Announced

2 April 2011

Dedicated

16 October 2016

153rd temple dedicated
fort collins temple ext 16.JPG

The Fort Collins Colorado Temple.

Church News archives

Church News archives

Dedication of the Fort Collins Colorado Temple

The first Latter-day Saint stake in Colorado was organized in 1940, and the Fort Collins Colorado Stake was created in 1968. Since then, multiple stakes have been formed in the Fort Collins area, which is home to thousands of Church members.

Gwen Tracy, a member of the Parkwood Ward, Fort Collins Colorado Stake, grew up in the area, and her parents were baptized as members of the Church when she was 3 years old. At the Fort Collins temple dedication, Tracy recounted to Church News the story of her family’s sealing in the Salt Lake Temple:

“I remember standing in the temple, waiting to be sealed,” she said. “I remember the feeling, and it is the same feeling that I get when I come in the temple today.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Fort Collins Colorado Temple on Oct. 16, 2016.

“We want to thank every one of you who has participated and is participating in such a wonderful way to have the house of the Lord here in Fort Collins,” President Uchtdorf said at the dedication. “It is a continuous effort; it is a lifetime effort, because the temple and its values represent our way of life. These are the values and the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Russ McClure, a former stake president of the Fort Collins Colorado Stake, told Church News at the dedication that “there has been an excitement and energy and focus” about the temple.

“The Saints are wonderful here,” said McClure. “This new temple is an indicator of the Lord’s trust in ... the people. ... We love the temple. We know that where much is given, much is required. We are invested in temple worship and understand the responsibility of the temple.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless all who attend this temple in any capacity, that Thy sacred covenants and ordinances may be deeply anchored in their minds and hearts. May they know that the service they give is service unto Thee, and may they find joy therein.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Fort Collins Colorado Temple here.

Timeline of the Fort Collins Colorado Temple

April
02
2011
Announced

A temple for Fort Collins, Colorado, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson on April 2, 2011, during April general conference.

August
24
2013
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 24, 2013. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.

August
19
2016
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10, 2016. More than 105,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house.

October
15
2016
Cultural celebration

Nearly 4,000 youth from the Fort Collins temple district gathered for a cultural celebration of the temple on Oct. 15, 2016. More than 17,000 viewed the celebration in person — titled “A Fortress of Faith” — which included dances and performances honoring the local culture and heritage.

October
16
2016
Dedication

The Fort Collins Colorado Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Oct. 16, 2016.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Fort Collins, Colorado, on April 2, 2011. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held Aug. 24, 2013.

More than 105,000 visitors toured the completed house of the Lord during its open house from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10, 2016, and over 17,000 attended a cultural celebration with performances by nearly 4,000 youth from the temple district on Oct. 15, 2016.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Fort Collins Colorado Temple on Oct. 16, 2016.

Architecture and Design of the Fort Collins Colorado Temple

The 42,205-square-foot Fort Collins Colorado Temple was built on a 12.3-acre site 53 miles north of Denver. Local trees — including juniper, spruce, pine, maple and honey locust — populate the temple grounds, and a stone fountain sits in the main temple plaza.

The interior art-glass windows depict floral designs based on vegetation in the Rocky Mountains, and an original oil painting wall mural depicts the local landscape. Flooring throughout the temple is made of various types of stone, including white and gold onyx; beige limestone; gold, cream and beige marble; and blue granite.

Interior Photos of the Fort Collins Colorado Temple

fort collins temple entryway.jpeg
fort collins temple baptistry.jpeg
fort collins instruction room.jpeg
fort collins temple instruction room 2.jpeg
fort collins temple celestial room.jpeg
fort collins temple bride's room.jpeg
fort collins temple brides room 2.JPG
fort collins temple sealing room.jpeg
fort collins temple door handle.JPG

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2011

Dedicated

16 October 2016

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Wallace Lavon Stock & Jan Ellen Hillstead Stock

Location

2180 Majestic Drive

Fort Collins, Colorado 80528

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 970-797-4630

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.

Fact #2

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple, Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department, said that President Monson made the decision to build a temple in Fort Collins after hearing about how faithfully the Saints in Colorado had been filling the Denver Colorado Temple.

Fact #3

During the open house, many visitors were surprised that the temple was made of multiple rooms instead of one large room.

Fact #4

The Fort Collins temple was dedicated the same month as the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, which was dedicated Oct. 30, 2016.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.

Fact #2

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple, Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department, said that President Monson made the decision to build a temple in Fort Collins after hearing about how faithfully the Saints in Colorado had been filling the Denver Colorado Temple.

Fact #3

During the open house, many visitors were surprised that the temple was made of multiple rooms instead of one large room.

Fact #4

The Fort Collins temple was dedicated the same month as the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, which was dedicated Oct. 30, 2016.