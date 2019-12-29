Menu
Salt Lake Temple

Announced

28 July 1847

Dedicated

6 April 1893

Closed for Renovations

29 December 2019

4th dedicated temple still in operation
The Salt Lake Temple, a white rectangular building with three tall spires on each short side.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Salt Lake Temple

On Sunday, July 25, 1847 — the day after the first wagons of Latter-day Saint settlers arrived in Utah Territory — the Saints held an impromptu sacrament meeting outdoors. Church President Brigham Young was sick at the time, so Elder George A. Smith of the Quorum of the Seventy offered the first sermon.

According to Jacob Olmstead, a Church historian and curator of Church history sites, Elder Smith talked in the meeting about “the prophecy in Isaiah, about the mountain of the Lord’s house being established in the mountains, and essentially he said that they are going to fulfill Isaiah’s prophecy.”

The prophecy Elder Smith referenced is found in Isaiah 2:2: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it.” Nephi from the Book of Mormon repeated this prophecy in 2 Nephi 12:2.

On July 28, 1847 — four days after the settlers arrived — President Brigham Young announced a temple for the Great Salt Lake Valley. He also announced the exact location of the new temple when he drove his cane into the hard ground and said, “Here we will build a temple to our God.”

Elder Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles planted a stake into the ground to mark the spot, which later became the center of the house of the Lord.

Groundbreaking of the Salt Lake Temple

On the morning of Feb. 14, 1853, thousands of Latter-day Saints huddled in the winter weather to see ground be broken. All of the members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were present, except for Elder George A. Smith and Elder Orson Pratt, who were out of town. President Brigham Young started the event by speaking for around 30 minutes about how the groundbreaking was “one of the most solemn, interesting, joyful, and glorious occasions, that ever has, or will transpire among the children of men.”

President Young said at the event, “I scarcely ever say much about revelations, or visions, but suffice it to say, five years ago last July I was here, and saw in the Spirit the Temple. ... I have not inquired what kind of a Temple we should build. Why? Because it was represented before me. I have never looked upon that ground, but the vision of it was there. I see it as plainly as if it was in reality before me.”

After his remarks, President Heber C. Kimball, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered a fervent prayer with uplifted hands toward heaven and left a blessing on the First Presidency, other authorities of the Church and the whole house of Israel. He then dedicated the temple site and “prayed for the blessings of the Lord to attend them in building the Temple & all the public works in Zion.”

Ground was subsequently broken for the Salt Lake Temple. The snow-covered ground was frozen, so President Kimball and other Apostles loosened the earth with a pick. President Young shoveled out the first turf, which was about a one-foot square. Someone from the congregation then threw a silver dollar, which landed into the newly dug hole in the ground. President Kimball said this was an omen that they would have plenty of money to build the temple.

After the turf was removed from the ground, the congregation was dismissed, and people “rushed to the hole to get a chance to throw a little dirt out.”

Construction Challenges of the Salt Lake Temple

Starting in 1855, and continuing throughout the first 20 years of the temple’s construction, workers hauled stones 20 miles from Little Cottonwood Canyon by ox-drawn wagon teams. The stones weighed 2,500 to 5,600 pounds, and it often took up to four days to transport a block to the temple site.

In late March 1858, because of allegations of a rebellion in Utah Territory, United States President James Buchanan dispatched a military force to subdue the rebellion. President Brigham Young subsequently ordered the 30,000 Saints in Salt Lake City and towns north to move south. He had the temple foundation covered with dirt so the area would look like a freshly plowed field instead of a temple.

The opposition was resolved diplomatically, and after the army found only an abandoned city, the Saints were pardoned. They returned to their homes in July 1858, but because of uneasy tension with the army, President Young didn’t direct the foundation to be uncovered until spring 1860. It took another two years for the foundation to be uncovered.

In late 1861, the Salt Lake Temple faced another crisis: The foundation stones were cracked because of too much mortar used within the gaps between stones. Looking for a solution, President Young sat on one of the cracked foundation stones at the temple site and said, “I will not move from this spot until I know what to do.”

Brigham Young decided the sandstone foundation was not strong enough to support a temple that, he later mentioned, was to be “built in a manner that it will endure through the millennium.” So despite the efforts already put forth in the previous nine years, President Young directed the workers to remove the foundation stones and replace them with granite blocks cut to fit without mortar. The last sandstone blocks were removed by 1862.

In 1867, around 14 years after the groundbreaking, the temple walls finally rose above the ground. At the end of 1868, work on the temple slowed when Brigham Young redirected labor on the temple toward helping build a transcontinental railroad in Utah, linking the western side of the country with the east. Many were opposed to this delay, but after the railroad was completed in May 1869, tracks were laid between the quarry and the temple site in 1873. Steam engines could now deliver granite blocks in one hour instead of four days.

Watch a video about one Latter-day Saint's devotion to build the Salt Lake Temple despite injury.

In August 1877, when the temple walls were just 20 feet above the ground, Brigham Young passed away. He didn’t live to see the house of the Lord finished as he had hoped, but hope for the finished temple lived on.

Brigham Young had said he wanted the Salt Lake Temple “to stand as a proud monument of the faith, perseverance and industry of the saints of God in the mountains.” And built with over 40 years of hard work and struggle, the temple endures today as a symbol of the faithful devotion of early Latter-day Saints.
Salt Lake Temple Timeline by Height.jpg (1300x404, AR: 3.22)

Dedication of the Salt Lake Temple

Leading up to the temple’s dedication, divisions started to arise among Latter-day Saints. President Wilford Woodruff — now serving as the Church’s fourth president — issued the 1890 Manifesto, which called for the end of plural marriage in the Church. And the “People’s Party,” a political party of Latter-day Saints, was dismantled, causing further divisions and contention as members split between the Democratic and Republican parties.

With the Salt Lake Temple’s dedication approaching in 1893, concerns started to arise about whether the Saints were worthy enough to dedicate a house of the Lord that would be accepted by God. To show their devotion to the temple, members held a Churchwide fast prior to the dedication to seek forgiveness and apologize for their divisions.

The Salt Lake Temple was dedicated from April 6 to April 24, 1893, by Church President Wilford Woodruff throughout more than 30 sessions. In his prayer, President Woodruff said, “Many things have been said and done which have wounded the feelings of the humble and the meek, and which have been a cause of offense. We beseech Thee, in Thine infinite mercy and goodness, to forgive Thy people wherein they have sinned in this direction.”

Many people in attendance recalled heavenly manifestations and felt the Lord’s acceptance of His house.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “When the children of Thy people, in years to come, shall be separated, through any cause, from this place, and their hearts shall turn in remembrance of Thy promises to this holy Temple, and they shall cry unto Thee from the depths of their affliction and sorrow to extend relief and deliverance to them, we humbly entreat Thee to turn Thine ear in mercy to them; hearken to their cries, and grant unto them the blessings for which they ask.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Salt Lake Temple here.

Timeline of the Salt Lake Temple

July
28
1847
Announced

President Brigham Young announced a temple for the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 28, 1847, just four days after the arrival of the first wagons of Latter-day Saint settlers to the area. President Young drove his cane into the hard ground and announced the temple would be built in that spot. Elder Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles then pounded a stake into the ground to mark the exact location.

1847
Perimeter wall built

In 1847, the same year the Salt Lake Temple’s location was announced, Brigham Young asked the early Saints to build an adobe wall with a red sandstone foundation around the temple site. Building this wall “was a learning opportunity that taught the Saints many things, including how to move large stones from the mountains and transport them to the temple site. But it also afforded Brigham Young an opportunity to gauge the commitment of the Latter-day Saints to building another temple.” The wall, although having since undergone repairs, still remains today.

February
14
1853
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony and site dedication were held on Feb. 14, 1853. President Heber C. Kimball, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the site, then President Brigham Young broke ground.

April
06
1853
Cornerstone laid

On April 6, 1853, the southeast cornerstone of the temple was laid in the ground and dedicated to the Most High God. This marked the official first day of construction. The next day, Elder Parley P. Pratt of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “It appeared to me that Joseph Smith, and his associate spirits ... hovered above us on the brink of that foundation, and with them all the angels and spirits from the other world, that might be permitted, or that were not too busy elsewhere.”

March
1858
Foundation covered

In March 1858, false allegations and a dispatched military force caused the Saints to cover the temple foundation with dirt and flee south. When the army found only an abandoned city, the Saints were pardoned and returned to their homes in July 1858. After tension with the army was resolved, the Saints started to uncover the temple’s foundation in spring 1860, an endeavor that took two years.

April
06
1892
Capstone ceremony

After the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple was finished, the Church held a capstone ceremony on April 6, 1892, exactly one year before the dedication. This ceremony signified the end of exterior construction, although interior furnishings had yet to be completed. The capstone was laid atop the east center spire and included a 12-foot statue of the angel Moroni. Those who attended the ceremony, an estimated 40,000 people, were directed to give the Hosanna Shout, and this is the first temple where the Saints were instructed to wave white handkerchiefs during the shout.

April
05
1893
Annex building construction finished

An annex building, whose construction started in 1892, was finished on April 5, 1893, the day before the Salt Lake Temple’s dedication. The building was designed by Joseph Don Carlos Young, Brigham Young’s son.

April
05
1893
Open house

On April 5, 1893, the night before the temple’s dedication, President Wilford Woodruff, now serving as President of the Church, guided nonmembers through the temple to rebuild harmony between the Church and critics of the Church. This was the first Latter-day Saint temple to hold an open house, and an estimated 500 dignitaries, politicians and reporters attended.

April
06
1893
Dedication

The Salt Lake Temple was dedicated from April 6 to April 24, 1893. Church President Wilford Woodruff wrote the prayer and gave the first dedication, then other Apostles read the prayer in later sessions. Sources show there were anywhere between 31 to 41 sessions, and President Woodruff attended 25 of them until he became sick on April 19. Those in attendance for the dedications toured the building before each service.

April
21
1893
Dedication for children

The First Presidency held five dedicatory sessions from April 21 to April 22, 1893, for children under the age of 8 and their teachers. Around 12,000 people attended.

1915
Creation room painted

The first major renovation of the temple happened in 1915 when Frithjof Weberg, a Norwegian-born Latter-day Saint artist, was commissioned to paint murals on the white walls of the creation room.

August
1962
Closed for renovations

The temple was closed in August 1962 to upgrade mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning systems. This renovation also added 10 new sealing rooms and cleaned the exterior stone of the building.

1962
Annex building demolished

The existing annex building from 1893 was demolished in 1962 to make room for the construction of a larger annex. Construction for the new annex began August 1962, and the North Visitors’ Center on Temple Square functioned as a temporary annex.

March
1963
Reopening

The temple was reopened in March 1963. Although the temple entrance through the demolished annex was no longer in use, patrons could enter the temple through an underground passage on a north addition of the building.

March
21
1966
New annex building privately dedicated

A new annex building for the Salt Lake Temple was privately dedicated on March 21, 1966. The building had “seven new sealing rooms, a children’s waiting room, mechanical systems, two new locker rooms, new initiatory areas, and a new chapel seating 450 patrons.” This annex was constructed of granite from Little Cottonwood Canyon, the same canyon the Salt Lake Temple’s rock is from.

October
22
1967
Annex building publicly dedicated

The annex building, privately dedicated a year and a half prior, was publicly dedicated on Oct. 22, 1967. President Hugh B. Brown, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer.

1993
Exterior cleaned

The Salt Lake Temple’s exterior was extensively cleaned in 1993 to restore the vivid granite tone to the stonework. This cleaning came 100 years after the temple’s dedication.

December
29
2019
Closed for renovations

President Russell M. Nelson announced on April 19, 2019, that the Salt Lake Temple would be closed on Dec. 29, 2019. This closure, he said in a press conference, is to “enhance, refresh and beautify the temple and its surrounding grounds.”

May
2020
Time capsule opened

In May 2020, a time capsule within the Salt Lake Temple’s capstone was taken down as surrounding towers of the temple were temporarily removed during temple renovation. The capstone, a large granite sphere under the statue of the angel Moroni, had been filled with concrete and personal items on April 6, 1892, the day of the capstone ceremony. Modern archeologists started carefully removing the contents and found books, paper, cabinet cards/photographs, approximately 400 coins and a gold-leafed copper plate inscribed with the names of Church leaders.

The Salt Lake Temple was announced by Church President Brigham Young on July 28, 1847, the same day he announced where its exact location would be. He broke ground on the temple site almost six years later, on Feb. 14, 1853.

The temple’s capstone was laid on April 6, 1892, and a year later, Church leaders held an open house on April 5, 1893. The day after, on April 6, 1893, the Salt Lake Temple was dedicated by Church President Wilford Woodruff.

The temple has since had several renovations, including in 1962 to upgrade outdated systems and in 1993 to clean the exterior stonework. The Salt Lake Temple is currently closed for major renovations that started on Dec. 29, 2019.

Architecture and Design of the ​​Salt Lake Temple

The Saints were determined to build the Salt Lake Temple out of the “best materials that [could] be obtained in the mountains of North America,” so the temple’s exterior is made of granite. Its design was inspired by the styles of Romanesque and Gothic architecture.

The temple covers a floor area of over 253,000 square feet and sits on a site of 10 acres. The building is about 119 feet by 181 feet, and it originally contained 170 rooms. The walls are 167.5 feet tall, six feet thick at the top and nine feet thick at the base.

Three multilevel, pointed towers rise on both the east and west sides of the temple, with the two center spires rising higher than the four others. The tallest spire on the building, the central east tower, reaches a towering 222.5 feet, including the 12.5-foot statue of the angel Moroni atop it. Weighing three tons, the statue was hammered out of copper and has a covering of 22-karat gold leaf.

Rows of arched windows and circular windows are lined around the stone exterior. Each end of the temple has two large doorways, eight feet wide and 16 feet tall. The doors are 12 feet tall, and both of the two doors in each doorway are four feet wide.

On the east side of the building, under the central spire, is a golden inscription in an arched cavity in the wall. The inscription says, in all capital letters, “Holiness to the Lord. The House of the Lord, Built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Commenced April 6, 1853, Completed April 6, 1893.”

Interior Photos of the Salt Lake Temple


A large room with a wooden desk in the center, a painting of Christ behind it and a large skylight above it.
A hallway with paintings, a staircase, two chandeliers and two chairs in the background.
A white room with a font of water in the center, below a chandelier, with a painting of people being baptized in a river in the background.
A room filled with chairs, with a mural of the ocean and large rocks near the shore all around the walls.
A room filled with chairs, with a mural of trees and bushes all around the walls.
A room filled with chairs, with a mural of trees, mountains and clouds all around the walls.
A large white room with several chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, with white couches all around the white carpet.
A miniature cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple from the side, showing several rooms with murals on the walls and many seats.
A miniature model of a large white room inside the temple, with many rows of seats and four pulpits at the front.

Quick Facts

Announced

28 July 1847

Dedicated

6 April 1893

Dedicated by

President Wilford Woodruff

Closed for Renovations

29 December 2019

Location

50 N. W. Temple St.
Salt Lake City, Utah 84150
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This is the sixth Latter-day Saint temple built, the fourth still in operation and the fourth dedicated in Utah Territory. It was also the first temple to begin construction in Utah Territory.

Fact #2

This temple was originally planned to mark the center of the Salt Lake Valley, being both the religious center and the geographic center that the city would develop around.

Fact #3

Several painters working on the interior of the temple were sent on “art missions” to Paris, France, to further develop their painting skills.

Fact #4

The Salt Lake Temple was built in 40 years to the day, from its cornerstone ceremony to its dedication, and took longer to build than any other Latter-day Saint temple.

Fact #5

The temple’s cornerstone was placed down on April 6, the same day of the year that the temple was dedicated. April 6 is also the same day Jesus Christ was born, according to modern revelation, and the day His Church was restored.

Fact #6

This is the first temple with a statue of the angel Moroni on top. The Nauvoo Temple — dedicated in 1846 and later destroyed in 1848 — had a weathervane with an angel on it, but the Salt Lake Temple is the first house of the Lord to specify the angel as Moroni.

Fact #7

Cyrus Dallin, the sculptor of the angel Moroni statue, was not a Latter-day Saint. So originally, the statue was named “Gabriel” until an Apostle suggested they call him “Moroni.”

Fact #8

The Salt Lake Temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple to hold a public open house.

Fact #9

A baby was born inside the temple during one of the dedicatory sessions. When the mother went into labor, she was moved to a side room to give birth.

Fact #10

The Salt Lake Temple and the Provo City Center Temple are the only Latter-day Saint temples in the world without the state, province or country in their name.

Fact #11

In 1999 — when temples were renamed to have a state, province or country in the label — the Salt Lake Temple was the only temple that retained its original name.

Fact #12

A tornado in 1999 touched down in Salt Lake City, but although damage was done to the surrounding areas, including the Conference Center’s construction site, the Salt Lake Temple was undamaged.