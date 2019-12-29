In the News
FOLLOW US
28 July 1847
6 April 1893
29 December 2019
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Brigham Young announced a temple for the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 28, 1847, just four days after the arrival of the first wagons of Latter-day Saint settlers to the area. President Young drove his cane into the hard ground and announced the temple would be built in that spot. Elder Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles then pounded a stake into the ground to mark the exact location.
In 1847, the same year the Salt Lake Temple’s location was announced, Brigham Young asked the early Saints to build an adobe wall with a red sandstone foundation around the temple site. Building this wall “was a learning opportunity that taught the Saints many things, including how to move large stones from the mountains and transport them to the temple site. But it also afforded Brigham Young an opportunity to gauge the commitment of the Latter-day Saints to building another temple.” The wall, although having since undergone repairs, still remains today.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony and site dedication were held on Feb. 14, 1853. President Heber C. Kimball, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the site, then President Brigham Young broke ground.
On April 6, 1853, the southeast cornerstone of the temple was laid in the ground and dedicated to the Most High God. This marked the official first day of construction. The next day, Elder Parley P. Pratt of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “It appeared to me that Joseph Smith, and his associate spirits ... hovered above us on the brink of that foundation, and with them all the angels and spirits from the other world, that might be permitted, or that were not too busy elsewhere.”
In March 1858, false allegations and a dispatched military force caused the Saints to cover the temple foundation with dirt and flee south. When the army found only an abandoned city, the Saints were pardoned and returned to their homes in July 1858. After tension with the army was resolved, the Saints started to uncover the temple’s foundation in spring 1860, an endeavor that took two years.
After the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple was finished, the Church held a capstone ceremony on April 6, 1892, exactly one year before the dedication. This ceremony signified the end of exterior construction, although interior furnishings had yet to be completed. The capstone was laid atop the east center spire and included a 12-foot statue of the angel Moroni. Those who attended the ceremony, an estimated 40,000 people, were directed to give the Hosanna Shout, and this is the first temple where the Saints were instructed to wave white handkerchiefs during the shout.
An annex building, whose construction started in 1892, was finished on April 5, 1893, the day before the Salt Lake Temple’s dedication. The building was designed by Joseph Don Carlos Young, Brigham Young’s son.
On April 5, 1893, the night before the temple’s dedication, President Wilford Woodruff, now serving as President of the Church, guided nonmembers through the temple to rebuild harmony between the Church and critics of the Church. This was the first Latter-day Saint temple to hold an open house, and an estimated 500 dignitaries, politicians and reporters attended.
The Salt Lake Temple was dedicated from April 6 to April 24, 1893. Church President Wilford Woodruff wrote the prayer and gave the first dedication, then other Apostles read the prayer in later sessions. Sources show there were anywhere between 31 to 41 sessions, and President Woodruff attended 25 of them until he became sick on April 19. Those in attendance for the dedications toured the building before each service.
The First Presidency held five dedicatory sessions from April 21 to April 22, 1893, for children under the age of 8 and their teachers. Around 12,000 people attended.
The first major renovation of the temple happened in 1915 when Frithjof Weberg, a Norwegian-born Latter-day Saint artist, was commissioned to paint murals on the white walls of the creation room.
The temple was closed in August 1962 to upgrade mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning systems. This renovation also added 10 new sealing rooms and cleaned the exterior stone of the building.
The existing annex building from 1893 was demolished in 1962 to make room for the construction of a larger annex. Construction for the new annex began August 1962, and the North Visitors’ Center on Temple Square functioned as a temporary annex.
The temple was reopened in March 1963. Although the temple entrance through the demolished annex was no longer in use, patrons could enter the temple through an underground passage on a north addition of the building.
A new annex building for the Salt Lake Temple was privately dedicated on March 21, 1966. The building had “seven new sealing rooms, a children’s waiting room, mechanical systems, two new locker rooms, new initiatory areas, and a new chapel seating 450 patrons.” This annex was constructed of granite from Little Cottonwood Canyon, the same canyon the Salt Lake Temple’s rock is from.
The annex building, privately dedicated a year and a half prior, was publicly dedicated on Oct. 22, 1967. President Hugh B. Brown, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer.
The Salt Lake Temple’s exterior was extensively cleaned in 1993 to restore the vivid granite tone to the stonework. This cleaning came 100 years after the temple’s dedication.
President Russell M. Nelson announced on April 19, 2019, that the Salt Lake Temple would be closed on Dec. 29, 2019. This closure, he said in a press conference, is to “enhance, refresh and beautify the temple and its surrounding grounds.”
In May 2020, a time capsule within the Salt Lake Temple’s capstone was taken down as surrounding towers of the temple were temporarily removed during temple renovation. The capstone, a large granite sphere under the statue of the angel Moroni, had been filled with concrete and personal items on April 6, 1892, the day of the capstone ceremony. Modern archeologists started carefully removing the contents and found books, paper, cabinet cards/photographs, approximately 400 coins and a gold-leafed copper plate inscribed with the names of Church leaders.
28 July 1847
6 April 1893
29 December 2019
50 N. W. Temple St.
Salt Lake City, Utah 84150
United States
This is the sixth Latter-day Saint temple built, the fourth still in operation and the fourth dedicated in Utah Territory. It was also the first temple to begin construction in Utah Territory.
This temple was originally planned to mark the center of the Salt Lake Valley, being both the religious center and the geographic center that the city would develop around.
Several painters working on the interior of the temple were sent on “art missions” to Paris, France, to further develop their painting skills.
The Salt Lake Temple was built in 40 years to the day, from its cornerstone ceremony to its dedication, and took longer to build than any other Latter-day Saint temple.
The temple’s cornerstone was placed down on April 6, the same day of the year that the temple was dedicated. April 6 is also the same day Jesus Christ was born, according to modern revelation, and the day His Church was restored.
This is the first temple with a statue of the angel Moroni on top. The Nauvoo Temple — dedicated in 1846 and later destroyed in 1848 — had a weathervane with an angel on it, but the Salt Lake Temple is the first house of the Lord to specify the angel as Moroni.
Cyrus Dallin, the sculptor of the angel Moroni statue, was not a Latter-day Saint. So originally, the statue was named “Gabriel” until an Apostle suggested they call him “Moroni.”
The Salt Lake Temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple to hold a public open house.
A baby was born inside the temple during one of the dedicatory sessions. When the mother went into labor, she was moved to a side room to give birth.
The Salt Lake Temple and the Provo City Center Temple are the only Latter-day Saint temples in the world without the state, province or country in their name.
In 1999 — when temples were renamed to have a state, province or country in the label — the Salt Lake Temple was the only temple that retained its original name.
A tornado in 1999 touched down in Salt Lake City, but although damage was done to the surrounding areas, including the Conference Center’s construction site, the Salt Lake Temple was undamaged.
This is the sixth Latter-day Saint temple built, the fourth still in operation and the fourth dedicated in Utah Territory. It was also the first temple to begin construction in Utah Territory.
This temple was originally planned to mark the center of the Salt Lake Valley, being both the religious center and the geographic center that the city would develop around.
Several painters working on the interior of the temple were sent on “art missions” to Paris, France, to further develop their painting skills.
The Salt Lake Temple was built in 40 years to the day, from its cornerstone ceremony to its dedication, and took longer to build than any other Latter-day Saint temple.
The temple’s cornerstone was placed down on April 6, the same day of the year that the temple was dedicated. April 6 is also the same day Jesus Christ was born, according to modern revelation, and the day His Church was restored.
This is the first temple with a statue of the angel Moroni on top. The Nauvoo Temple — dedicated in 1846 and later destroyed in 1848 — had a weathervane with an angel on it, but the Salt Lake Temple is the first house of the Lord to specify the angel as Moroni.
Cyrus Dallin, the sculptor of the angel Moroni statue, was not a Latter-day Saint. So originally, the statue was named “Gabriel” until an Apostle suggested they call him “Moroni.”
The Salt Lake Temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple to hold a public open house.
A baby was born inside the temple during one of the dedicatory sessions. When the mother went into labor, she was moved to a side room to give birth.
The Salt Lake Temple and the Provo City Center Temple are the only Latter-day Saint temples in the world without the state, province or country in their name.
In 1999 — when temples were renamed to have a state, province or country in the label — the Salt Lake Temple was the only temple that retained its original name.
A tornado in 1999 touched down in Salt Lake City, but although damage was done to the surrounding areas, including the Conference Center’s construction site, the Salt Lake Temple was undamaged.