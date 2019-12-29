Salt Lake Temple

Cornerstone laid

On April 6, 1853, the southeast cornerstone of the temple was laid in the ground and dedicated to the Most High God. This marked the official first day of construction. The next day , Elder Parley P. Pratt of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “It appeared to me that Joseph Smith, and his associate spirits ... hovered above us on the brink of that foundation, and with them all the angels and spirits from the other world, that might be permitted, or that were not too busy elsewhere.”