Fortaleza Brazil Temple

Announced

3 October 2009

Dedicated

2 June 2019

164th temple dedicated
20190319_112136_MReier_FT_EXT_MTR9498alt.jpg

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple was dedicated in three sessions on June 2, 2019. Local Latter-day Saints participated in the dedicatory sessions through song and by helping apply mortar to the temple’s cornerstone before the first dedication ceremony.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a Brazil native, presided over the dedicatory sessions, which were held entirely in the Portuguese language. This marked the first time the entirety of a temple dedication — the prayers, talks and Hosanna Shout — was held in a language other than English.

When speaking about the dedication of this house of the Lord, Elder Soares said, “I felt like we were in heaven. I think the Lord gave us an opportunity to feel the spirit of the country and the spirit of the language.”

The day before the dedication, Elder Soares spoke to missionaries and then to youth in two separate devotional sessions. Elder Soares emphasized the purity of the house of the Lord and the importance of one being worthy to participate in temple ordinances, even as a youth and young adult. He repeatedly gestured and pointed toward the temple from the pulpit of the adjacent stake center where the Saturday meetings were held to underscore a fortress of strength to help withstand temptations, both before and after missions and marriage.

Sandro Alex Silva — son of Antenor da Silva Jr., an early Fortaleza branch president, district president and stake president — recalled the difficult early days of the Church in Fortaleza, where the early members had to fill all the callings, complete all the tasks and even build themselves the first chapel.

Then residing in São Paulo, he joined the Latter-day Saints with roots tracing back to Fortaleza who returned home to enjoy the dedication-weekend events and to reconnect with family and friends.

“It’s something very special,” said Silva of the temple in Fortaleza after the Church’s beginnings there a half-century prior. “My feeling is that now, with the temple, the work here is just beginning.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We also express our gratitude for all the pioneer Saints who helped establish The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here in the region of Fortaleza, from its beginnings. We are grateful for their sacrifices and for all those members and leaders who followed in their footsteps to strengthen Thy kingdom, culminating in the establishment of Thy work here with such a solid foundation. Oh Lord, how grateful we are for the many blessings poured out upon our people, our country and especially upon this city of Fortaleza.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple here.

Timeline of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple

October
03
2009
Announced

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson in October 2009 general conference. At the time of this announcement, Brazil was home to five operating temples.

November
15
2011
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Fortaleza Brazil Temple was held on Nov. 15, 2011. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the event.

April
27
2019
Open house

The public was invited to visit the Fortaleza Brazil Temple during its open house from April 27 through May 18, 2019, which drew in 60,000 visitors. Local members of the Church attended the open house alongside nonmembers and local civic leaders.

June
02
2019
Dedicated

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on June 2, 2019, in Portuguese, his native language. The temple was dedicated in three sessions.

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple was announced Oct. 3, 2009, by Church President Thomas S. Monson in October 2009 general conference. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking for the temple just over two years later on Nov. 11, 2011.

An open house was held for the Fortaleza temple from April 27 through May 18, 2019. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated this house of the Lord on June 2, 2019.

Architecture and Design of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple

The Brazil Fortaleza Temple was built on a slight slope overlooking the city of Fortaleza, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Ceará. Next to the temple stands a meetinghouse for local Latter-day Saints and apartments for those serving in the house of the Lord.

The interior features motifs of Brazilian orchids and vines throughout the glass art, carpets, paintings and woodwork. The temple includes a celestial room, a baptistry and two sealing rooms.

Interior Photos of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple

20190319_084503_MReier_FT_Sealing_1_0590alt.jpg
A brown desk sits in a white room.
A few rows of chairs sit in front of a white altar.
20190319_112613_MReier_Baptistry_Stitch_2alt.jpg
A large pool of water surrounded by golden handrails.
A white chandelier hangs in a white room full of couches and chairs.
A white room contains a large chandelier and several couches and chairs.
A chandelier made up from white crystals.
Glass art depicting a green vine.
20190319_084640_MReier_FT_Detail_9_0278.jpg
20190319_112129_MReier_FT_EXT_MTR9217_Detail_4.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2009

Dedicated

2 June 2019

Dedicated by

Elder Ulisses Soares

Current President and Matron

Marco Antȏnio Rais & Maria Inez de Freitas Soller Rais

Location

Av. Santos Dumont 7771
Bairro de Lourdes
Fortaleza, Ceará
60177-415
Brazil

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(55) 85-3533-7150

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

The dedication for this house of the Lord marked the third time that a temple’s dedicatory prayer was given in a language other than English and wasn’t translated for the predominant population of local Latter-day Saints. It was also the first time the entirety of a temple dedication — the hymns, talks and Hosanna Shout — was held in a language other than English.

Fact #3

Until the Fortaleza temple was dedicated in 2019, the city of Fortaleza and the rest of the state of Ceará shared a temple district that included more than 80 stakes and districts in northern and central Brazil.

Fact #4

With this dedication, Elder Ulisses Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country.

