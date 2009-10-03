In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2009
2 June 2019
The Fortaleza Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Fortaleza Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson in October 2009 general conference. At the time of this announcement, Brazil was home to five operating temples.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Fortaleza Brazil Temple was held on Nov. 15, 2011. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the event.
The public was invited to visit the Fortaleza Brazil Temple during its open house from April 27 through May 18, 2019, which drew in 60,000 visitors. Local members of the Church attended the open house alongside nonmembers and local civic leaders.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on June 2, 2019, in Portuguese, his native language. The temple was dedicated in three sessions.
3 October 2009
2 June 2019
Av. Santos Dumont 7771
Bairro de Lourdes
Fortaleza, Ceará
60177-415
Brazil
View schedule and book online
(55) 85-3533-7150
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
The dedication for this house of the Lord marked the third time that a temple’s dedicatory prayer was given in a language other than English and wasn’t translated for the predominant population of local Latter-day Saints. It was also the first time the entirety of a temple dedication — the hymns, talks and Hosanna Shout — was held in a language other than English.
Until the Fortaleza temple was dedicated in 2019, the city of Fortaleza and the rest of the state of Ceará shared a temple district that included more than 80 stakes and districts in northern and central Brazil.
With this dedication, Elder Ulisses Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country.
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
The dedication for this house of the Lord marked the third time that a temple’s dedicatory prayer was given in a language other than English and wasn’t translated for the predominant population of local Latter-day Saints. It was also the first time the entirety of a temple dedication — the hymns, talks and Hosanna Shout — was held in a language other than English.
Until the Fortaleza temple was dedicated in 2019, the city of Fortaleza and the rest of the state of Ceará shared a temple district that included more than 80 stakes and districts in northern and central Brazil.
With this dedication, Elder Ulisses Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country.