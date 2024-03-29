Read about the leaders of 10 temples around the world — from Brazil to British Columbia

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the assigned new temple is dedicated.

Jean-Jacques Alingi Egombe-O’Lioba and Numelie Therese Ilunga Egombe, Kimbondo Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mont Ngafula Stake, called as president and matron of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, succeeding President Francois Mukubu and Sister Mireille Mukubu. President Egombe is a temple sealer and patriarch, and a former high councilor and bishopric counselor. He was born in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Mahuaga Eugène Egombe and Elise Azangaseka.

Sister Egombe is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Kamina, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Henrique Abraham Kangombe and Susu Rose Dominga.

Robert W Jones and Alessandra Maria Pratt Jones, West Plains Ward, West Plains Missouri Stake, called as president and matron of the St. Louis Missouri Temple, succeeding President Paul F. Hintze and Sister Patti Hintze. President Jones is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Donovan Erickson Jones and Alyce Mae Jones.

Sister Jones is a stake welfare and self-reliance specialist, Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Samuel Orson Pratt and Rosa Leonor Mortimer.

Howard Norman Kingsley and Jennifer Anne Hulbert Kingsley, Pretoria 2nd Ward, Pretoria South Africa Stake, called as president and matron of the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, succeeding President Michael S. Wrench and Sister Ann L. Wrench. President Kingsley is a temple sealer and a former patriarch, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Boksburg, South Africa, and is the son of Roland Roberts and Lynette Irene Roberts.

Sister Kingsley is a ward accompanist and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Springs, South Africa, to Douglas Hulbert and Norma-Marjorie Hulbert.

Brian Douglas Leavitt and Brenda Elaine Rose Leavitt, Willoughby Ward, Abbotsford British Columbia Stake, called as president and matron of the Vancouver British Columbia Temple, succeeding President Terry Rempel and Sister Ladene Rempel. President Leavitt is a temple presidency counselor and a former Canada Halifax Mission president, stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Cardston, Alberta, to Cleve Leavitt and Eva Elaine Leavitt.

Sister Leavitt is an assistant to the matron and a former mission president companion, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to George Thomas Clayton Rose and Caroline Roberts.

Vicente Bento de Oliveira Filho and Inês Estercio de Oliveira, Lauro de Freitas 2nd Ward, Salvador Brazil Imbuí Stake, called as president and matron of the new Salvador Brazil Temple. President Oliveira is a patriarch and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, MTC branch presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Vicente Bento de Oliveira and Ana Mesquita.

Sister Oliveira is a temple ordinance worker and ward Relief Society president, and a former ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Camilo Estercio and Alice Da Silva.

Adán Serrano Guzmán and Idalia Piñón García de Serrano, Tehuantepec Ward, Salina Cruz Mexico Stake, called as president and matron of the Oaxaca Mexico Temple, succeeding President Felix A. Martinez and Sister Juanita Martinez. President Serrano is an elders quorum presidency counselor and temple preparation teacher, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, branch president and temple sealer. He was born in San Juan Lachixila, Yautepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, to Heliodoro Serrano Blanco and Ninfa Guzmán Martinez.

Sister Serrano is a welfare and self-reliance specialist and temple preparation teacher, and a former assistant to the matron, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Cazadero, Santo Domingo Ingenio, Oaxaca, Mexico, to Cutbero Piñon Pineda and Asuncion Garcia Toledo.

Francisco José Almeida da Silva and Maria Eronilde Vieira da Silva, Maranguape Ward, Fortaleza Brazil Bom Sucesso Stake, called as president and matron of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple, succeeding President Marco A. Rais and Sister Maria Inez Rais. President Silva is a patriarch and temple sealer, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Caninde, Ceará, Brazil, to Cicero Teodoro da Silva and Raimunda Almeida da Silva.

Sister Silva is a temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Pacoti, Ceará, Brazil, to Vicente Vieira de Amorim and Maria de Lourdes Lopes.

Benjamin Tauraa Sinjoux and Christine Heipua Maurin Sinjoux, Pamatai Ward, Faaa Tahiti Tuamotu Stake, called as president and matron of the Papeete Tahiti Temple, succeeding President Thierry Hunter and Sister Christine Hunter. President Sinjoux is a temple sealer, senior missionary coordinator and ward missionary, and a former Area Seventy, Tahiti Papeete mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Papeete, Tahiti, to Alphonse Sinjoux and Riorita Sinjoux.

Sister Sinjoux is a senior missionary coordinator and ward missionary, and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Papeete, Tahiti, to Julien Maurin and Alice Hiti Wan San Kao.

Tsai, Wen Fang and Li, Mei Jung, Taitung 1st Ward, Hualien Taiwan Stake, called as president and matron of the Taipei Taiwan Temple, succeeding President Liang, Shih Wei (Carl) and Sister Hsu, Yuan (Stephanie). President Tsai is an elders quorum president and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Taitung, Taiwan, to Tsai, Ching Chung and Linn, Chu Lan.

Sister Tsai is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Taitung, Taiwan, to Li, Wo Shan and Chen, Mei Chen.

Hugo Porfirio Valenzuela Ovando and Vilma Consuelo Flores de Valenzuela, Lomas del Norte Ward, Guatemala City Atlántico Stake, called as president and matron of the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, succeeding President Pedro E. Abularach and Sister Mayra Abularach. President Valenzuela is a bishopric counselor and a former stake president, branch president, elders quorum presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Porfirio Valenzuela Contreras and Catalina Ovando Marroquin.

Sister Valenzuela is a ward Relief Society president and a former stake Primary president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Quirigua, Guatemala, to Patricio Flores Castañeda and Lidia Guadalupe Bringuez.