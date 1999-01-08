In the News
8 January 1999
9 April 2000
The Fresno California Temple.
On Jan. 8, 1999, the First Presidency sent a letter to priesthood leaders in California to announce a temple for Fresno. At the time, the First Presidency comprised Presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust.
The Fresno temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 20, 1999, with Elder John B. Dickson, president of the North America West Area, presiding. To prevent traffic congestion in surrounding neighborhoods, local Church leaders limited the number of attendees to 3,000. The groundbreaking services were moved to a stake center to avoid rain, then those in attendance walked to the temple site to break ground.
An open house was held for the temple on March 25-31 and April 3-4, 2000, with some 51,000 visitors. Government and religious leaders, as well as other dignitaries, were in attendance.
The Fresno California Temple was dedicated during four sessions on April 9, 2000, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 10,294 Latter-day Saints attended the four sessions.
6290 N. Valentine Ave.
Fresno, California 93711
United States
(1) 559-437-9451
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint dedicated in California and the first built in the central part of the state.
The Fresno California Temple was the 99th temple announced by the Church, even though it was the 78th temple dedicated.
The Fresno temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 20, 1999, the same day as the groundbreakings of the Fukuoka Japan, Melbourne Australia and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. These happened a week after another three groundbreakings took place on the same day: The Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples all happened on March 13, 1999.
