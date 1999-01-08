Fresno California Temple

Fact #3

The Fresno temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 20, 1999, the same day as the groundbreakings of the Fukuoka Japan , Melbourne Australia and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. These happened a week after another three groundbreakings took place on the same day: The Oaxaca Mexico , Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples all happened on March 13, 1999.