Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Announced

31 March 1982

Dedicated

1 August 1999

58th temple dedicated
The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple photos.

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple.

Dedication of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple on Aug. 10, 1996. Elder Scott spoke during the proceedings, saying:

“Our sons and daughters are sealed to us for eternity. And not only can we do this magnificent work of incredible significance for those who live, but also through vicarious ordinances we can perform those same ordinances for our ancestors who were not able to enjoy the blessings of the gospel during their sojourn on earth.”

Almost three years later, approximately 22,000 members attended a regional conference, held in a large soccer stadium the night before the temple dedication. Accompanying Church President Gordon B. Hinckley to the conference was his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley; President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Hinckley said during that conference, “I want every young man and every young woman who is here tonight to resolve in their hearts that they will prepare themselves and keep themselves worthy to go to the house of the Lord and stand before Him, pure in heart, and worthy to receive His great blessings.”

Throughout the next two days — from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 1999 — President Hinckley dedicated the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple. Approximately 11,700 members attended one of the eight dedicatory sessions. Among them were at least eight former mission presidents who had served in Ecuador and returned to see the dedication of the house of the Lord.

Those who attended also included members of a stake who, during the public open house, volunteered to clean the temple starting at 5 a.m. The service was not simply a sacrifice of a little time and sleep, however, as the members had to walk 6 miles during the night in order to be at the house of the Lord at the designated time.

In an interview with the Church News, President Hinckley said, “I sense a great spirit of gratitude for this new temple in Guayaquil. The Saints have waited a very, very long time. They contributed generously toward its construction, but for one reason or another, it has been delayed until now at this late date. It is finished and completed and dedicated, and they are grateful for this and indicate their gratitude.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that Thy Saints may gather here to carry forward the work of receiving their own ordinances and offering these ordinances to those beyond the veil of death, that Thine eternal purposes may be accomplished. ... Prosper Thy work in this land. May the gospel message touch the hearts of people throughout the nation. May they come into the waters of baptism and remain faithful and true unto Thee.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple here.

Timeline of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

March
31
1982
Announced

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple was announced at a press conference on March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency. He made the announcement under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball.

August
10
1996
Groundbreaking

On Aug. 10, 1996, Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony. Although in-person attendance to the event was limited, some 10,446 people listened to the proceedings via local radio in the nearby Guayaquil Coliseum.

June
23
1999
Open house

The public open house went from June 23 to July 17, 1999. Approximately 108,000 visitors toured the building during this time.

August
01
1999
Dedication

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 1999, with eight dedicatory sessions being held. Approximately 11,700 members attended a session.

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple was announced on March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then a counselor in the First Presidency. The groundbreaking ceremony took place over 14 years later, on Aug. 10, 1996, with Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. The public open house ran from June 23 to July 17, 1999, and President Hinckley, Church President, dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 1-2, 1999.

Architecture and Design of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple was built upon a 6.25-acre property, with the building sized at 70,884 square feet. The exterior of the house of the Lord was built with Asa Branca granite. Inside the temple is a celestial room, a baptistry, four instruction rooms and three sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

31 March 1982

Dedicated

1 August 1999

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Fernando Enrique Calderón Gallegos & Adriana de la Dolorosa Recalde Cevallos de Calderón

Location

Calle Rosendo Maridueña 8845

Urdesa Norte

090510 Guayaquil

Ecuador

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(593) 4-371-8100

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ecuador.

Fact #2

Three other temples were announced with the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple: the Denver Colorado Temple, the Boise Idaho Temple and the Taipei Taiwan Temple.

Fact #3

Ground was broken for the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple on Ecuador’s independence day.

Fact #4

The first day of the open house was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s 89th birthday.

