In the News
FOLLOW US
31 March 1982
1 August 1999
The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple was announced at a press conference on March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency. He made the announcement under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball.
On Aug. 10, 1996, Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony. Although in-person attendance to the event was limited, some 10,446 people listened to the proceedings via local radio in the nearby Guayaquil Coliseum.
The public open house went from June 23 to July 17, 1999. Approximately 108,000 visitors toured the building during this time.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 1999, with eight dedicatory sessions being held. Approximately 11,700 members attended a session.
31 March 1982
1 August 1999
Calle Rosendo Maridueña 8845
Urdesa Norte
090510 Guayaquil
Ecuador
View schedule and book online
(593) 4-371-8100
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ecuador.
Three other temples were announced with the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple: the Denver Colorado Temple, the Boise Idaho Temple and the Taipei Taiwan Temple.
Ground was broken for the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple on Ecuador’s independence day.
The first day of the open house was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s 89th birthday.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ecuador.
Three other temples were announced with the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple: the Denver Colorado Temple, the Boise Idaho Temple and the Taipei Taiwan Temple.
Ground was broken for the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple on Ecuador’s independence day.
The first day of the open house was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s 89th birthday.