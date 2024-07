On Aug. 10, 1996, Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony . Although in-person attendance to the event was limited, some 10,446 people listened to the proceedings via local radio in the nearby Guayaquil Coliseum.

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple was announced at a press conference on March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley , a counselor in the First Presidency. He made the announcement under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball .

Architecture and Design of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple