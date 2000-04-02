In the News
2 April 2000
The Helsinki Finland Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Helsinki, Finland, was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 2, 2000, during his closing remarks in April 2000 general conference. This was one of six temples announced at the conference.
Ground was broken for the Helsinki Finland Temple on March 29, 2003. Elder D. Lee Tobler, president of the Europe Central Area, presided over the ceremony, which had about 600 attendees.
An open house was held from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, 2006. Nearly 17,000 people toured the temple in this time. More than 1,200 government leaders, executives and religious teachers participated in the tour.
A cultural celebration was held Oct. 21, 2006, where roughly 7,000 members of the Church attended. Latter-day Saint youth from Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland performed at the event. The theme the Saints wished to convey with the performance was the unique power the temple has to unify diverse people and hostile nations.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on Oct. 22, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Roughly 10,750 attended the dedication ceremony, several hundred being from Russia. A member meeting was held the day before, on Oct. 21, 2006, with President Hinckley speaking. Approximately 7,000 people attended the meeting.
Leppäsillantie 3
FI-02620 Espoo
Finland
View schedule and book online
(358) 9-849-37110
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Finland.
Once dedicated, the temple served Saints in Finland, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
At the time of its dedication, the Helsinki temple had the largest temple district of the 124 temples that were operating at the time, encompassing 12 time zones.
The Helsinki Finland Temple was the last temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley before his death on Jan. 27, 2008.
The temple was built on solid rock.
Before the Stockholm Sweden Temple was dedicated in 1985, Finnish Saints had to travel to the Bern Switzerland Temple.
