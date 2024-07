The temple was dedicated in four sessions on Oct. 22, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley . Roughly 10,750 attended the dedication ceremony, several hundred being from Russia. A member meeting was held the day before, on Oct. 21, 2006, with President Hinckley speaking. Approximately 7,000 people attended the meeting.

A cultural celebration was held Oct. 21, 2006, where roughly 7,000 members of the Church attended. Latter-day Saint youth from Russia , Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania and Finland performed at the event. The theme the Saints wished to convey with the performance was the unique power the temple has to unify diverse people and hostile nations.

An open house was held from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, 2006. Nearly 17,000 people toured the temple in this time. More than 1,200 government leaders , executives and religious teachers participated in the tour.

Architecture and Design of the Helsinki Finland Temple