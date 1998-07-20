In the News
The Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple.
The Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple was announced on July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, then consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The groundbreaking was held on Dec. 5, 1998, presided by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency. Some 1,200 people attended the ceremony.
From Feb. 15-19, 2000, the temple was open for the public to tour. There were 10,543 people who toured the temple during that time.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Feb. 27, 2000, with four dedicatory sessions being held.
General Pedro Garcia Conde #303
Esquina Con Juan José Ríos
Colonia Pitic
83150 Hermosillo, Sonora
Mexico
(52) 662-210-5660
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Its groundbreaking ceremony was held the same day as the groundbreaking of the Columbia South Carolina Temple.
The Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple was the 50th temple that President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated or rededicated.
It was dedicated the day after the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Feb. 26, 2000.
