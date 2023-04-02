Iquitos Peru Temple

In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Iquitos, Peru, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
Calle San Marcos 117-137
San Juan Bautista
Maynas
Loreto
Peru
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 780 congregations.
The closest temple to Iquitos at the time of its announcement was the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, a distance of approximately 470 miles away. Due to thick foliage of the nearby Amazon Rainforest, Saints in Iquitos currently travel by plane to the temple.
