Iquitos Peru Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

Iquitos Peru Temple announced
Iquitos Peru Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Iquitos Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Iquitos Peru Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

Martín Aspajo Arista, a 25-year-old Latter-day Saint in Tarapoto, Peru, lived in Iquitos until he was 15.

“Mom and I were like: ‘Oh look, there will be new temples. That’s great!’” he said. “But when we heard that one of them is from our city, our reaction was different. ... This new temple will help everyone a lot, be it economically or spiritually.”
Timeline of the Iquitos Peru Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Iquitos, Peru, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

Details about the temple's groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Iquitos Peru Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Jan. 29, 2024, the Iquitos Peru Temple will be a building of approximately 20,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 1.75-acre site at Calle San Marcos 117-137, San Juan Bautista, Maynas, Loreto, Peru.

Quick Facts

Location

Calle San Marcos 117-137
San Juan Bautista
Maynas
Loreto
Peru

Additional Facts

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 780 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Iquitos at the time of its announcement was the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, a distance of approximately 470 miles away. Due to thick foliage of the nearby Amazon Rainforest, Saints in Iquitos currently travel by plane to the temple.