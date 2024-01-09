Menu
A map with a pin on the location of Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia is a nation consisting of many islands in between Australia, southeast Asia and the Philippines.

The location of Jakarta in relation to the country of Indonesia.

Announcement of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Jakarta Indonesia Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

In 1985, Stuart Lyon became an Army foreign area officer with a focus on Southeast Asia. During his orientation in Indonesia, he attended Church meetings in Jakarta for three weeks. Three decades later he and his wife, Judy, served as senior missionaries in Thailand, where they made several dear Indonesian friends.

“Indonesia is a land of wonderful families who are religious and full of faith,” said Lyon. “They are hardworking and cherish high moral values. We rejoice at the added influence for good that the temple will bring.”

Missionaries baptized the first converts in Indonesia in March 1970. When the Jakarta temple was announced, the country had two stakes and one district.

Timeline of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Jakarta Indonesia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple

The Jakarta Indonesia Temple will be built in or near Jakarta, Indonesia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Indonesia.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Indonesia had approximately 7,500 Latter-day Saints among 25 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Jakarta at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 1,600 miles away.

Fact #4

Indonesia became part of the Bangkok Thailand Temple district when that temple was dedicated on Oct. 22, 2023. Bangkok is approximately 1,400 miles away from Jakarta.

Fact #5

On April 4, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of the Singapore Temple, which will be built approximately 550 miles from Jakarta.

