Jakarta Indonesia Temple

2 April 2023
Jakarta
Indonesia
The location of Jakarta in relation to the country of Indonesia.
Screenshot from Google Maps
Screenshot from Google Maps
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Indonesia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Indonesia had approximately 7,500 Latter-day Saints among 25 congregations.
The closest temple to Jakarta at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 1,600 miles away.
Indonesia became part of the Bangkok Thailand Temple district when that temple was dedicated on Oct. 22, 2023. Bangkok is approximately 1,400 miles away from Jakarta.
On April 4, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of the Singapore Temple, which will be built approximately 550 miles from Jakarta.
