Selections of the site location maps of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple and Osaka Japan Temple.

Site locations are now official for two new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one each for a pair of island nations in Asia.

The First Presidency has released the site locations for the new houses of the Lord — the Jakarta Indonesia Temple and the Osaka Japan Temple.

Site maps for both were first published Monday, March 4, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Additional information for the two temples — including exterior renderings and groundbreaking dates — will be released in the future.

Jakarta Indonesia Temple

Projected as a four-story building of approximately 40,350 square feet, the Jakarta Indonesia Temple will be built on a 1.33-acre site at Synthesis Square, Jalan Gatot, Subroto No. 177a, Tebet District, City of South Jakarta, Special Capital Region of Jakarta.

Site location map of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson announced a new house of the Lord for Jakarta, Indonesia, less than a year ago, on April 2, 2023. It was one of 15 new temple locations he identified in the closing session of the April 2023 general conference.

The Republic of Indonesia is a country of more than 17,000 islands — including Sumatra, Java and parts of Borneo and New Guinea — in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

More than 7,600 Latter-day Saints in 24 congregations reside in Indonesia. The preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ began there in 1970, when six missionaries organized the first congregation. The Church was officially recognized shortly thereafter.

In 1975, the first mission was established in Jakarta; two years later, the Book of Mormon was published in Indonesian. Membership at the time was 1,200.

Osaka Japan Temple

With plans calling for a single-story temple of approximately 29,630 square feet, the Osaka Japan Temple will be built on a 16.74-acre site at 3-50-1 Sugi, Hirakata City, Osaka, 573-0117 Japan.

Site location map of the Osaka Japan Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 1, 2023, less than six months ago. It was among the 20 temple locations he listed at the conclusion of October 2023 general conference.

A temple in Osaka will be the fifth house of the Lord on the East Asia island nation of Japan, with the four temples dedicated and operating. The first, the Tokyo Japan Temple, was dedicated in 1980, the first house of the Lord in Asia. Other temples in Japan are in Fukuoka (dedicated in 2000), Sapporo (2016) and Okinawa (2023).

The preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ in Japan dates back more than 120 years, to 1901. Japan today is home to more than 130,000 members of the Church in more than 230 congregations.