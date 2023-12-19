Kahului Hawaii Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the first for the Hawaiian island of Maui.
1 October 2023
Kahului, Hawaii
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Hawaii — and the first for the island of Maui.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Hawaii had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among some 145 congregations. On the island of Maui alone, there were some 4,500 members.
The closest temple to Kahului, on the island of Maui, is currently the Laie Hawaii Temple, a distance of approximately 110 miles away northwest to the island of Oahu.
After the deadly wildfires in August 2023 that nearly destroyed the town of Lahaina, about 15 miles west of Kahului, Church members worked alongside other volunteers providing critical supplies to victims. Many opened their homes to those who were displaced.
Two stake centers on Maui became shelters in the aftermath of the fires, taking in hundreds. Members of the Kahului Hawaii Stake turned their gymnasium into a shelter in a matter of hours — even putting in partitions to give families privacy. The Church provided humanitarian supplies from the bishops’ storehouse in Honolulu and from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.
