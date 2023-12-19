Menu
Kahului Hawaii Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

Kahului Hawaii Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Kahului Hawaii Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Kahului Hawaii Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A third house of the Lord for Hawaiii was one of 20 temples announced worldwide by the Church during this general conference.

From Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2023 — Just weeks prior to the announcement of a first temple for Maui — wildfires ravaged the island, nearly destroying Lahaina, some 15 miles west of Kahului. Among dozens of lives lost were five Latter-day Saints, including four members of one family.

Thus, when the Prophet announced that a sacred edifice would be constructed in Kahului, Latter-day Saints on the island rejoiced with humble gratitude.

One member, Lory Aiwohi, Relief Society president of the Kahului Hawaii Stake, probably put it most succinctly: “Talk about ‘beauty for ashes,’” she said, referring to Isaiah 61:3. “We are deeply humbled and filled with gratitude for this wonderful news of a temple on Maui,” Aiwohi wrote in a text message soon after the temple announcements.

“Personally, I feel Heavenly Father’s love and awareness for us, the Saints on Maui, and our needs, especially at this time,” she related. “For many years, the Maui Saints have shown unwavering faith by sacrificing and traveling to Oahu and Kona to attend the temple with their families. So grateful for a prophet who receives divine inspiration. We are all rejoicing on both sides of the veil as this long-awaited day and announcement has finally arrived.”

Adding to this spirit of sober jubilation was Kahului Hawaii West Stake President Benjamin J. Hanks, who wrote in an email: “We will never forget this special day and this announcement from a prophet of God.

“To say our hearts are full would be a major understatement,” President Hanks continued. “We rejoice with those who have gone before us for this long-prayed-for blessing of a house of the Lord on Maui. During this season of great difficulty on the island, we have felt a great deal of love for our Savior, and unity with one another. I believe this announcement is a reminder of the importance of putting Him first and loving one another as He loves us. The scripture comes to mind, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning’” (Psalm 30:5).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouVHuA_7wfs

Timeline of the Kahului Hawaii Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the first for the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Kahului Hawaii Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Kahului Hawaii Temple

The Kahului Hawaii Temple will be built in or near Kahului, Hawaii. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Kahului, Hawaii
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Hawaii — and the first for the island of Maui.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Hawaii had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among some 145 congregations. On the island of Maui alone, there were some 4,500 members.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Kahului, on the island of Maui, is currently the Laie Hawaii Temple, a distance of approximately 110 miles away northwest to the island of Oahu.

Fact #4

At the time of the announcement of a house of the Lord for Kahului, there were two temples in Hawaii — one operating in Laie on the island of Oahu, dedicated in 1919; and one under major renovation in Kona, on the island of Hawaii, originally dedicated in 2000.

Fact #5

After the deadly wildfires in August 2023 that nearly destroyed the town of Lahaina, about 15 miles west of Kahului, Church members worked alongside other volunteers providing critical supplies to victims. Many opened their homes to those who were displaced.

Fact #6

Two stake centers on Maui became shelters in the aftermath of the fires, taking in hundreds. Members of the Kahului Hawaii Stake turned their gymnasium into a shelter in a matter of hours — even putting in partitions to give families privacy. The Church provided humanitarian supplies from the bishops’ storehouse in Honolulu and from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.

