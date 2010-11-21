In the News
The Laie Hawaii Temple.
Kenneth Mays
President Joseph F. Smith — President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1901 to 1918 — presided at the groundbreaking and site dedication for the Laie Hawaii Temple on June 1, 1915. The groundbreaking occurred before the Laie temple was announced publicly in October 1915.
The Laie temple was announced Oct. 3, 1915 — during October 1915 general conference — by President Joseph F. Smith. The Laie temple was built where the community I Hemolele chapel had stood. The chapel served the Laie community for almost 60 years and was moved to a new location for the Laie temple to be built.
Church President Heber J. Grant dedicated the Laie Hawaii Temple in five sessions on Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 1919, the first day of dedication being Thanksgiving Day. The Laie temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple built outside the continental United States and the first temple in Polynesia.
The Laie temple was closed in 1976 for two years of renovations. The renovation included adding over 30,000 square feet to the temple and rebuilding the temple’s entrance.
The Laie temple held an open house prior to its rededication, from May 2 to May 27, 1978. This was the first time the temple had been open to the public in almost 60 years, and it received over 110,000 visitors during its open house.
President Spencer W. Kimball, President of the Church, rededicated the Laie temple from June 13 to June 15, 1978, in nine sessions.
On Dec. 29, 2008, the Laie temple closed for renovations.
The open house prior to the 2010 rededication was held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13, 2010. The event attracted over 45,000 people.
A cultural celebration was held Nov. 20, 2010, the night before the second rededication of the Laie temple.
Church President Thomas S. Monson rededicated the Laie temple for the second time on Nov. 21, 2010. This was just six days prior to the 91-year anniversary of the original dedication.
President Spencer W. Kimball (in 1978)
President Thomas S. Monson (in 2010)
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Hawaii. It was also the first built outside the continental United States.
The Laie Hawaii Temple site was dedicated June 1, 1915, exactly 114 years — to the day — after President Brigham Young, second President of the Church, was born.
Members of the Laie community named the street leading to the temple "Hale La’a Boulevard," meaning, "the road that leads to the holy house" or "house of the Lord."
The Laie community hosted the first Hukilau for tourrists in Hawaii in order to raise money to rebuild the I Hemolele Chapel, which burned down in 1940.
It's located less than a mile away from Brigham Young University–Hawaii and its adjacent Polynesian Cultural Center.