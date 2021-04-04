Menu
4 April 2021

Kumasi Ghana Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Announcement of the Kumasi Ghana Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Kumasi Ghana Temple on April 4, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2021 general conferenceone of 20 temples announced by the Church worldwide that day.

A house of the Lord for Kumasi will be the second for Ghana — where some of the earliest missionary work in West Africa was done following the 1978 revelation on the priesthood. Then-Church President Spencer W. Kimball sent missionaries to Ghana, where hundreds of converts, the organization of branches and the establishment of a mission led to a period of accelerated growth of the Church in this West African nation.

Then, in 1989, the government banned several religious organizations, including the Church of Jesus Christ. Historically called “The Freeze,” the ban lasted around a year and a half, but Ghanaian Saints continued to worship in their homes.

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Ghana in 1998 and announced the first temple for that country in the capital city of Accra — the first in West Africa and the second on the African continent.
Timeline of the Kumasi Ghana Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kumasi, Ghana, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference and the second for Ghana.

The Kumasi Ghana Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 4, 2021. On May 1, 2023, the Church released a site location for a house of the Lord in Kumasi, adjacent to an existing meetinghouse. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Kumasi Ghana Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on May 1, 2023, the Kumasi Ghana Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 22,750 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 2.08-acre site adjacent to an existing meetinghouse in the Bantama suburb of Kumasi. An arrival center will also be constructed.

4 April 2021

Location

Y11 Suntreso Road
Bantama, Kumasi
Ghana

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana.

When a temple was announced for Kumasi, Ghana had approximately 90,000 Latter-day Saints among 300 congregations.

The first stake in Kumasi, Ghana, was organized in 1998. By the time the Kumasi temple was announced in 2021, the city had four stakes.

The closest temple to Kumasi is currently the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 125 miles away to the southeast.

A second house of the Lord for Ghana was among 20 temples announced worldwide during the April 2021 general conferencethe first time in Church history that such a large number of temples was announced in a single day.

