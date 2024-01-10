Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Laoag Philippines Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

When he heard the announcement, Bishop Jachin Morales of the Laoag 1st Ward couldn’t hold back his tears. The drive to the Manila Philippines Temple from Laoag takes eight hours, meaning his family could attend only once or twice a year.

“Truly, the Lord is mindful of the prayers of the faithful,” Morales said.

The first missionaries arrived in the Philippines in 1961. The Laoag Philippines Stake was organized in 1989. The Philippines Laoag Mission was organized in 2004.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Laoag, Philippines, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Laoag Philippines Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Laoag Philippines Temple

The Laoag Philippines Temple will be built in or near Laoag, Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Laoag at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.

Fact #4

This will be the northernmost temple in the Philippines and the seventh temple on the island of Luzon.