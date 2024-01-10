Laoag Philippines Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Laoag, Philippines, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Laoag
Philippines
This will be the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
The closest temple to Laoag at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.
This will be the northernmost temple in the Philippines and the seventh temple on the island of Luzon.
This will be the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
The closest temple to Laoag at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.
This will be the northernmost temple in the Philippines and the seventh temple on the island of Luzon.