7 April 1984
16 December 1989
The Las Vegas Nevada Temple.
The Las Vegas Nevada Temple was announced on April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency. At the time, President Spencer W. Kimball was serving as President of the Church.
President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency, broke ground for the house of the Lord on Nov. 30, 1985.
The public open house opened the doors of the temple from Nov. 16 to Dec. 9, 1989. Tours for VIP guests — including media representatives, government leaders and business leaders — were also held Nov. 13-15, 1989. During the open house, a total of 297,480 people attended, shattering expectations of having around 200,000 people attend.
With Church President Ezra Taft Benson attending and presiding, President Gordon B. Hinckley — first counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the Las Vegas Nevada Temple from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 1989. There were 11 dedicatory sessions over the course of three days, with 30,177 attending the various sessions.
827 Temple View Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada 89110-2920
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 702-452-5011
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada.
The house of the Lord was announced with four other temples, with the following locations: Bogotá, Colombia; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; and Toronto, Ontario.
The last day of the public open house was attended by over 21,000 people.
The entire First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles attended the dedication of the house of the Lord.
