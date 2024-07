Architecture and Design of the Las Vegas Nevada Temple

The Las Vegas Nevada Temple was announced April 7, 1984. A groundbreaking ceremony was held a year and a half later, on Nov. 30, 1985, presided over by President Gordon B. Hinckley , first counselor in the First Presidency. After a public open house from Nov. 16 to Dec. 9, 1989, President Hinckley dedicated the temple from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 1989.The Las Vegas Nevada Temple rises to 137 feet at the highest of six spires. The 80,350-square-foot temple features white precast stone walls, with a copper roof and detailing. The house of the Lord stands on a 10.3-acre property.The design of the temple was modeled after the landscape of the desert around Las Vegas. The featured colors of the house of the Lord are dusty rose, rusts and sandy tones. A “ progression of light ” was used to form a unique and beautiful interior.In the celestial room, two large chandeliers are featured, each 10 feet high and 8 feet in diameter. Pieces of cut crystal numbering in the thousands hang in each of the chandeliers. On the sides of the celestial room are windows highlighted by a transparent cut star. When sunlight shines through the windows, rainbows are spread throughout the celestial room as the light is taken through the star’s prism points.