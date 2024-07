The London England Temple was rededicated in 10 sessions from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 1992. There were roughly 13,100 total who attended the rededication ceremonies. It was rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley , first counselor in the First Presidency. President Howard W. Hunter — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — attended the dedicatory ceremony as well. President Hinckley also announced that the Church had purchased ground in Preston, England, for future plans to build another temple in the area.

An open house for the rededication of the London England Temple was held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 1992. There were so many people wanting to attend the open house that some attendees had to wait more than two and a half hours for a tour.

Elder Richard L. Evans of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles laid the temple’s cornerstone on May 11, 1957. In his prayer at the ceremony, Elder Evans expressed gratitude for those who helped prepare the way for the Church to be established in the area.

Architecture and Design of the London England Temple

Construction of the London England Temple