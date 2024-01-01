In the News
FOLLOW US
10 August 1953
7 September 1958
18 October 1992
The London England Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for London, England, was announced Aug. 10, 1953, by the First Presidency. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of presidents David O. McKay, Stephen L Richards and J. Reuben Clark Jr.
Church President David O. McKay dedicated the site of the London England Temple for construction on Aug. 10, 1953. Around 100 Church members were in attendance.
On Aug. 27, 1955, President McKay presided over the London temple’s groundbreaking and broke ground on the site first.
Elder Richard L. Evans of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles laid the temple’s cornerstone on May 11, 1957. In his prayer at the ceremony, Elder Evans expressed gratitude for those who helped prepare the way for the Church to be established in the area.
An open house was held from Aug. 16 to Sept. 3, 1958. Between 75,000 and 80,000 visitors toured the building during this time.
The London England Temple was dedicated from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 1958, by Church President David O. McKay. The second day of ceremony happened on President McKay’s 85th birthday.
The temple was closed in early 1990 for extensive remodeling and refurbishing.
An open house for the rededication of the London England Temple was held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 1992. There were so many people wanting to attend the open house that some attendees had to wait more than two and a half hours for a tour.
The London England Temple was rededicated in 10 sessions from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 1992. There were roughly 13,100 total who attended the rededication ceremonies. It was rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency. President Howard W. Hunter — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — attended the dedicatory ceremony as well. President Hinckley also announced that the Church had purchased ground in Preston, England, for future plans to build another temple in the area.
10 August 1953
7 September 1958
18 October 1992
West Park Road
Newchapel
Surrey, England RH7 6HW
United Kingdom
View schedule and book online
(44) 1342 831-400
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the United Kingdom.
When dedicated in 1958, the London England Temple served Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
President David O. McKay, who first dedicated the London England Temple, served as a missionary and mission president in Scotland, part of the United Kingdom. President Gordon B. Hinckley, who rededicated the temple, served in England as a young missionary.
The brook running near the temple was originally called Eden.
A large oak tree at the front of the temple was estimated to be 450 years old at the time the temple was dedicated; it had been growing the same time the first Elizabeth was Queen of England and Christopher Columbus first arrived in America. President McKay specifically requested that the oak tree stay, and some suggested that it should be called the David O. McKay Oak Tree. Later, a plaque was secured to the tree with the words: “The David O. McKay Oak / Living beauty and inspiration / Great strength and stability / Reaching toward heaven / Responsive to God’s sunlight / Casting friendly and comforting shade / Gentle in its contribution to mankind / Unmoved by disturbing winds / To be remembered.”
During the open house of the rededicated London temple, members who traveled all the way from Scotland and Ireland were caught in a rainstorm while they waited to enter the building. They waited nearly an hour in the rain and spent the time singing hymns together.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the United Kingdom.
When dedicated in 1958, the London England Temple served Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
President David O. McKay, who first dedicated the London England Temple, served as a missionary and mission president in Scotland, part of the United Kingdom. President Gordon B. Hinckley, who rededicated the temple, served in England as a young missionary.
The brook running near the temple was originally called Eden.
A large oak tree at the front of the temple was estimated to be 450 years old at the time the temple was dedicated; it had been growing the same time the first Elizabeth was Queen of England and Christopher Columbus first arrived in America. President McKay specifically requested that the oak tree stay, and some suggested that it should be called the David O. McKay Oak Tree. Later, a plaque was secured to the tree with the words: “The David O. McKay Oak / Living beauty and inspiration / Great strength and stability / Reaching toward heaven / Responsive to God’s sunlight / Casting friendly and comforting shade / Gentle in its contribution to mankind / Unmoved by disturbing winds / To be remembered.”
During the open house of the rededicated London temple, members who traveled all the way from Scotland and Ireland were caught in a rainstorm while they waited to enter the building. They waited nearly an hour in the rain and spent the time singing hymns together.