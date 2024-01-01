London England Temple

Fact #5

A large oak tree at the front of the temple was estimated to be 450 years old at the time the temple was dedicated; it had been growing the same time the first Elizabeth was Queen of England and Christopher Columbus first arrived in America. President McKay specifically requested that the oak tree stay, and some suggested that it should be called the David O. McKay Oak Tree. Later, a plaque was secured to the tree with the words: “The David O. McKay Oak / Living beauty and inspiration / Great strength and stability / Reaching toward heaven / Responsive to God’s sunlight / Casting friendly and comforting shade / Gentle in its contribution to mankind / Unmoved by disturbing winds / To be remembered.”