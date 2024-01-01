Menu
12th temple dedicated
1958 Dedication of the London England Temple

President Wilford Woodruff, fourth President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had prophesied in an 1877 discourse that “when the Savior comes, a thousand years will be devoted to this work of redemption; and temples will appear all over this land of Joseph — North and South America — and also in Europe and elsewhere; and all the descendants of Shem, Ham and Japheth who received not the gospel in the flesh must be officiated for in the temples of God before the Savior can present the kingdom to the Father, saying, ‘It is finished.’”

Saints in the United Kingdom considered the dedication of the London England Temple 81 years later a “cherished dream come true.” Construction of a house of the Lord in the country has been seen as part of the fulfillment of President Woodruff’s prophecy.

President David O. McKay, ninth President of the Church, dedicated the London temple from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 1958. Among others, those in attendance included President Joseph Fielding Smith, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Hugh B. Brown of the Twelve; and Elder Gordon B. Hinckley, Assistant to the Twelve.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “If any with gloomy forebodings or heavy hearts enter, may they depart with their burdens lightened and their faith increased; if any have envy or bitterness in their hearts, may such feelings be replaced by self-searching and forgiveness. May all who come within these sacred walls feel a peaceful, hallowed influence. Cause, O Lord, that even people who pass the grounds, or view the temple from afar, may lift their eyes from the groveling things of sordid life and look up to Thee and acknowledge Thy providence.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the London England Temple here.

1992 Rededication of the London England Temple

President Gordon B. Hinckley — first counselor in the First Presidency — rededicated the London England Temple from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 1992, where roughly 13,100 Saints from 10 sessions were in attendance.

Of the dedication, President Hinckley said, “This building cannot be reckoned alone in terms of pounds sterling; it must be reckoned in terms of struggle and sacrifice and devotion and loyalty and love and faith and testimony and conviction. What a price it has cost! But it has been worth every farthing because it now offers to the people of this and other lands the wholeness of the everlasting gospel of Jesus Christ.”

President Howard W. Hunter — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — also attended the dedicatory ceremony. “We might say that the temples of today echo the temples of the [biblical] past as houses of the Lord,” he said during the dedicatory session. “... They are sacred to the closest communion between the Lord and the holy priesthood, and devoted to the highest and most sacred ordinances.It is in the temple that things of the earth are joined with the things of heaven.”

Others who spoke at the dedicatory services include President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Dallin H. Oaks and Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Here under the authority of Thy holy priesthood, exercised in its fullness, families are bound together in a relationship that death cannot destroy and time cannot break. ... Our Beloved Father, wilt Thou bless thy faithful people in this island nation and throughout the world. Smile upon them with favor, and open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them as they walk in faithfulness.”

Read the rededication prayer of the London England Temple here.

Timeline of the London England Temple

Architecture and Design of the London England Temple

The London England Temple is 25 miles south of London, England, and comprises 42,775 square feet. The walls of the temple are made from white Portland stone, and the spire is plated in copper and topped with a statue of the angel Moroni. After the 1992 remodel, the temple now has four floors instead of three.

The landscape is covered in trees — some as tall as the temple itself — flowers and shrubbery. A large winding pond lies at the front of the temple, with a path that leads to the front doors. The temple includes a baptistry, four endowment rooms and eight sealing rooms.

Construction of the London England Temple

An old photograph of the London England Temple being constructed.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the United Kingdom.

Fact #2

When dedicated in 1958, the London England Temple served Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Fact #3

President David O. McKay, who first dedicated the London England Temple, served as a missionary and mission president in Scotland, part of the United Kingdom. President Gordon B. Hinckley, who rededicated the temple, served in England as a young missionary. 

Fact #4

The brook running near the temple was originally called Eden.

Fact #5

A large oak tree at the front of the temple was estimated to be 450 years old at the time the temple was dedicated; it had been growing the same time the first Elizabeth was Queen of England and Christopher Columbus first arrived in America. President McKay specifically requested that the oak tree stay, and some suggested that it should be called the David O. McKay Oak Tree. Later, a plaque was secured to the tree with the words: “The David O. McKay Oak / Living beauty and inspiration / Great strength and stability / Reaching toward heaven / Responsive to God’s sunlight / Casting friendly and comforting shade / Gentle in its contribution to mankind / Unmoved by disturbing winds / To be remembered.”

Fact #6

During the open house of the rededicated London temple, members who traveled all the way from Scotland and Ireland were caught in a rainstorm while they waited to enter the building. They waited nearly an hour in the rain and spent the time singing hymns together.

