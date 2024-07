Architecture and Design of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022 — one of 18 new temples. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas metro area.According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 12, 2022, the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 87,000 square feet. It will stand southwest of Hickam Avenue , between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane. The sacred edifice will stand on a 19.8-acre site in Lone Mountain, Nevada, a suburban neighborhood in Las Vegas named after Lone Mountain — a rocky butte northwest of the city center. Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by several tall, arched windows. A tower with a gold-colored dome stands above the center of the building. Bushes and flowers of various colors adorn the grounds.