2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
Grand Canyon Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada
United States
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada and the second in the Las Vegas metro area.
When a house of the Lord was announced for Lone Mountain, Nevada had approximately 182,000 Latter-day Saints among some 360 congregations.
The closest temple to the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple is currently the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, a distance of approximately 17 miles away to the east.
Lone Mountain is a neighborhood in greater metro Las Vegas, Nevada, that is named for a rocky butte standing more than 3,300 feet above sea level.
