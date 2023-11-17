Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during a Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

For some, the news was somewhat foreseen. Kassie Stephens was serving as an ordinance worker in the Las Vegas Nevada Temple when she felt impressed that if temple work continued in the area, “we would be getting another temple in the valley.” Then on Oct. 2, 2022, President Nelson announced the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple during the final session of October 2022 general conference.

“I’m so excited to see what the temple will look like, and I feel like the Lone Mountain temple will bless the members and bring others to the gospel,” she related.

In the years following the arrival of Latter-day Saints in the Western United States in the 1840s, members established a trading post near present-day Carson City — now the state’s capital.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022 — one of 18 new temples. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas metro area.

Architecture and Design of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 12, 2022, the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 87,000 square feet. It will stand southwest of Hickam Avenue, between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane. The sacred edifice will stand on a 19.8-acre site in Lone Mountain, Nevada, a suburban neighborhood in Las Vegas named after Lone Mountain — a rocky butte northwest of the city center.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by several tall, arched windows. A tower with a gold-colored dome stands above the center of the building. Bushes and flowers of various colors adorn the grounds.

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Grand Canyon Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada
United States

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada and the second in the Las Vegas metro area.

Fact #2

When a house of the Lord was announced for Lone Mountain, Nevada had approximately 182,000 Latter-day Saints among some 360 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple is currently the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, a distance of approximately 17 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

Lone Mountain is a neighborhood in greater metro Las Vegas, Nevada, that is named for a rocky butte standing more than 3,300 feet above sea level.

