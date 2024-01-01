Los Angeles California Temple

Announced

At a meeting with the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 17, 1937, Church President Heber J. Grant announced that he had chosen a 24-acre temple site for Los Angeles, California. Within a month, the Church bought the property. However, construction of this house of the Lord was delayed due to the Great Depression and World War II . On Jan. 17, 1949, Church President George Albert Smith met with stake presidencies and bishoprics in the Los Angeles area, and they voted unanimously that the temple would be built on the ground that President Grant had chosen 12 years prior.