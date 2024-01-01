In the News
The Los Angeles California Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
At a meeting with the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 17, 1937, Church President Heber J. Grant announced that he had chosen a 24-acre temple site for Los Angeles, California. Within a month, the Church bought the property. However, construction of this house of the Lord was delayed due to the Great Depression and World War II. On Jan. 17, 1949, Church President George Albert Smith met with stake presidencies and bishoprics in the Los Angeles area, and they voted unanimously that the temple would be built on the ground that President Grant had chosen 12 years prior.
Church President David O. McKay presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple on Sept. 22, 1951. After the groundbreaking, President McKay dedicated the site with 250 invited guests in attendance.
Before the Los Angeles temple was dedicated, the public was invited to tour the building from Dec. 18, 1955, through Feb. 19, 1956. A total of 662,401 visitors attended the event within its two months, making it the open house with the greatest number of visitors at the time. This record wouldn’t be broken until the Washington D.C. Temple’s dedication in 1974.
Nearly 50,000 Church members attended the Los Angeles California Temple’s eight dedicatory sessions, which were held from March 11 through March 14, 1956, with two sessions each day. Church President David O. McKay dedicated the temple, and all the general authorities of the Church and members of local stake presidencies and bishoprics were in attendance for at least one session.
The Los Angeles California Temple closed for remodeling and refurbishment in January 1981, which was the year of its 25th anniversary. Renovations included installing new air conditioning systems, acoustical ceilings, audio-visual equipment, seating, carpet and furnishings.
The Los Angeles temple was reopened in March 1981, 10 weeks after the building was closed for remodeling. Although the building was not formally rededicated, patrons celebrated the temple’s 25th anniversary starting March 21, 1981, with 36 continuous hours of temple endowments. A total of 15,439 endowments were performed over 72 sessions in this time.
In November 2005, the temple underwent more renovations, this time for a seismic overhaul and renovation of the baptistry. Electrical systems were also redone, and some new carpet was added.
Construction finished in July 2006, a year marking the 50th anniversary of this house of the Lord.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in California and the 10th in the world.
The temple was announced in 1937 by Church President Heber J. Grant, but the onset of the Great Depression and World War II delayed construction until the groundbreaking in 1951.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Church President David O. McKay invited the mayor of Los Angeles, Fletcher Bowron, to speak.
When the temple was being constructed, Church members within the temple district were expected to donate the entire cost of any temple built in their area. The Los Angeles temple required the largest ever contribution of about $1.6 million, which is more than $15 million in today’s currency.
A total of 662,401 visitors attended the Los Angeles temple’s open house, the greatest number of visitors at an open house until 1974, when the Washington D.C. Temple was dedicated.
At the time of its construction, this temple was the largest temple in the world. The Salt Lake Temple later became the largest temple after its additions and renovations.
In March 1981, to celebrate the Los Angeles temple’s 25th anniversary, patrons performed 36 continuous hours of temple service. A total of 15,439 endowments were performed over the event’s 72 sessions.
