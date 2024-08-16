Meet the new leaders of the Anchorage Alaska, Los Angeles California temples

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They have already begun their service.

DelRay Hobbs and Carolyn Gilgen Hobbs, Settlers Bay Ward, Wasilla Alaska Stake, called as president and matron of the Anchorage Alaska Temple, succeeding President Rod Metcalf and Sister Terry Metcalf. Brother Hobbs is a former temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. Brother and Sister Hobbs served together as missionaries in the Alaska Home Storage Center and in the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Glen James Hobbs and Elizabeth Cooper Hobbs.

Sister Hobbs is a former assistant to the matron, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Joseph King Gilgen and Jolene Purser Gilgen.

Cheryl Wilde and Gary K. Wilde | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gary Kezerian Wilde and Cheryl Anne Harp Wilde, Las Posas Ward, Camarillo California Stake, called as president and matron of the Los Angeles California Temple, succeeding President Richard Wirthlin and Sister Joni Wirthlin. Brother Wilde is a former Area Seventy, temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Virgil Justin Wilde and Lydia Arick Wilde.

Sister Wilde is a former assistant to the matron, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and stake Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Hollywood, California, to James Guy Harp and Myrna Beth Seiber.