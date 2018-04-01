Managua Nicaragua Temple

In the News
1 April 2018
26 November 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Managua, Nicaragua, in general conference on April 1, 2018. It was announced in the last session of conference, alongside six other temples.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord was held Nov. 26, 2022. Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.
Km 9, 3 Carretera Masaya
Managua
Nicaragua
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nicaragua.
The Managua temple was announced in general conference with six other temples. It was among the first temples President Russell M. Nelson announced after being called as President of the Church earlier in the year.
Silvano Roberto García, a pioneer of the Church in Nicaragua, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Managua temple. “This occasion, this ceremony, is fulfilling the dreams and prayers of thousands of Latter-day Saints here in Nicaragua,” he said.