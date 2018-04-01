Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Managua Nicaragua Temple

Announced

1 April 2018

Groundbreaking

26 November 2022

Managua Nicaragua Temple under construction
Managua Nicaragua Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Managua Nicaragua Temple

The announcement of a house of the Lord for Managua, Nicaragua, fulfilled “the dreams and prayers of thousands of Latter-day Saints” in the country, said one member.

Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Nov. 26, 2022, was Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency. “Outside the temple there will be a very large sign that will say ‘Holiness to the Lord,’” he said. “The temples are a representation of what we try to be as people, Latter-day Saints, trying to align our way of living to what the life of the Savior was.”

He also invited the members to conduct themselves as “citizens of heaven” and told them one of the ways to accomplish that was through temple attendance.

In the dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Godoy said, “Bless the members of the Church in this wonderful country so that at the same time that the temple is built, they can build and strengthen their testimonies of the Savior Jesus Christ with the resolution to be His disciples forever.”

Timeline of the Managua Nicaragua Temple

April
01
2018
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Managua, Nicaragua, in general conference on April 1, 2018. It was announced in the last session of conference, alongside six other temples.

November
26
2022
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord was held Nov. 26, 2022. Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.

A temple for Managua, Nicaragua, was announced April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Nearly four and a half years later, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the temple on Nov. 26, 2022. Elder Taylor G. Godoy presided over the ceremony.

Architecture and Design of the Managua Nicaragua Temple

The Managua Nicaragua Temple is being built on an 8.9-acre site just off the highway Carretera Masaya, near Residencial Las Colinas in southeast Managua. The single-story structure will be roughly 25,000 square feet.

The exterior will have a white finish with eight windows on the front-facing wall, three arches leading to the front doors, and a single tower above the building. The front of the temple grounds will be decorated with walkways, perennial shrubs, flowers, palm trees and a fountain.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Managua Nicaragua Temple

ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (1).jpg
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg.jpg
manground2 (1).jpeg
manground3 (1).jpeg
manground7 (1).jpeg
manground5 (1).jpeg
manground6 (1).jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

1 April 2018

Groundbreaking

26 November 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Taylor G. Godoy

Location

Km 9, 3 Carretera Masaya

Managua

Nicaragua

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nicaragua.

Fact #2

The Managua temple was announced in general conference with six other temples. It was among the first temples President Russell M. Nelson announced after being called as President of the Church earlier in the year.

Fact #3

Silvano Roberto García, a pioneer of the Church in Nicaragua, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Managua temple. “This occasion, this ceremony, is fulfilling the dreams and prayers of thousands of Latter-day Saints here in Nicaragua,” he said.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nicaragua.

Fact #2

The Managua temple was announced in general conference with six other temples. It was among the first temples President Russell M. Nelson announced after being called as President of the Church earlier in the year.

Fact #3

Silvano Roberto García, a pioneer of the Church in Nicaragua, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Managua temple. “This occasion, this ceremony, is fulfilling the dreams and prayers of thousands of Latter-day Saints here in Nicaragua,” he said.