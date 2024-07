Groundbreaking of the Managua Nicaragua Temple

The announcement of a house of the Lord for Managua, Nicaragua , fulfilled “the dreams and prayers of thousands of Latter-day Saints” in the country, said one member Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Nov. 26, 2022, was Elder Taylor G. Godoy , a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency. “Outside the temple there will be a very large sign that will say ‘Holiness to the Lord,’” he said . “The temples are a representation of what we try to be as people, Latter-day Saints, trying to align our way of living to what the life of the Savior was.”He also invited the members to conduct themselves as “citizens of heaven” and told them one of the ways to accomplish that was through temple attendance.In the dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Godoy said , “Bless the members of the Church in this wonderful country so that at the same time that the temple is built, they can build and strengthen their testimonies of the Savior Jesus Christ with the resolution to be His disciples forever.”