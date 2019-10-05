Menu
McAllen Texas Temple

Announced

5 October 2019

DEDICATED

8 October 2023

183rd temple dedicated
The exterior of the McAllen Texas Temple, a white building with a center tower above it.

The McAllen Texas Temple.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication of the McAllen Texas Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Texas originally saw slow growth, starting with convert Dan Smith, who was baptized along with his wife and two daughters in the 1920s. The family crossed the U.S.-Mexico border each Sunday to attend church in Matamoros, Mexico, even though they didn’t speak Spanish.

By the 1940s, the Latter-day Saint population in the area had grown to a congregation of about 20 people. By the 1950s, there were enough members to create the Rio Grande Valley Branch. And by the time a temple in McAllen was dedicated in 2023, the state had approximately 378,000 Latter-day Saints comprising 78 stakes and 744 congregations.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the McAllen Texas Temple on Oct. 8, 2023. He was joined by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy; Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency; and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric. Their wives were also in attendance.

The temple, located less than 15 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, serves Latter-day Saints in both countries. The temple monument sign in front of the house of the Lord even has the name of the Church and temple in both English and Spanish.

Elder Uchtdorf said the nearby border wall “is a sign of individual problems and challenges, but here at the temple you are in a place of peace. The Spirit and your love for one another have no borders.”

That’s why, said the Apostle, Latter-day Saints need to continue to build bridges in a world with a lot of walls. “The temple is a beautiful symbol for that peaceful effort, and it will radiate throughout the community here, ... and it will spread out all across the world.” The restored gospel didn’t stop at political or social boundaries, he said. “It expanded on both sides of the Rio Grande.”

Jason Solis, who served on the temple dedication committee and later as the temple grounds supervisor, said McAllen is a city “in between” for some members of the Church. “There are many Saints that are unable to go north because of their immigration status, and they can’t go back south to Mexico to the nearest temple, so they [live] in between.” Now these Saints can strengthen Zion, on both sides of the veil, right where they are.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "We ask Thee to touch the lives of the people who live within the reach of this holy edifice so that their hearts will be drawn unto Thee. Bless them with a desire to seek out the message of the restored gospel and Church of Jesus Christ. ... May a mantle of holiness come upon this sacred edifice. May it be a beacon of everlasting truth and light, and an invitation to come unto Thee."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the McAllen Texas Temple here.

Timeline of the McAllen Texas Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for McAllen, Texas, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference.

November
21
2020
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 21, 2020, with Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy, presiding.

August
25
2023
Open house

The temple held a public open house from Aug. 25 to Sept. 9, 2023. A media day was also held Aug. 21, and invited guests toured the building from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2023.

October
08
2023
Dedication

The McAllen Texas Temple was dedicated in two sessions on Oct. 8, 2023, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Both sessions were broadcast to all units within the McAllen temple district.

The McAllen Texas Temple was announced Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Nov. 21, 2020, and presided over by Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy.

After a public open house from Aug. 25 to Sept. 9, 2023, the McAllen Texas Temple was dedicated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 8, 2023.

Architecture and Design of the McAllen Texas Temple

The McAllen temple, built of steel with a precast exterior, covers an area of 27,897 square feet and is built on a site of 10.61 acres. The exterior was inspired by Spanish colonial architecture in the area and citrus crops grown in and around McAllen. Such patterns include designs of scrolls, ribbons, citrus blossoms and barbed quatrefoils.

Inside the house of the Lord, general areas use soft-gold broadloom carpet. Some rooms feature an area rug with blues, golds and greens. Doors are made of mahogany, with bronze handles that have an antique bronze finish.

Shrubs and dozens of palm trees adorn the temple grounds. The site also includes a new meetinghouse constructed with the temple.

Interior Photos of the McAllen Texas Temple

A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A dark-wood desk with a painting of the Savior behind it and a hallway on either side.
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (2) (1).jpg
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (1) (1).jpg
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.
A white room with __ inside the McAllen temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

5 October 2019

DEDICATED

8 October 2023

DEDICATED BY

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

CURRENT PRESIDENT AND MATRON

Carlos Villarreal & Myrna Ann Garza Villarreal

Location

300 W. Trenton Road
McAllen, Texas 78504
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 956-467-0795

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Texas.

Fact #2

It was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Rio Grande Valley, which had Spanish-speaking missionaries of the Church as early as the 1920s.

Fact #3

The city of McAllen touches the border between the United States and Mexico. The distance from the McAllen temple to the U.S.-Mexico border is less than 15 miles.

Fact #4

It was dedicated the same day that the Feather River California Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

The McAllen temple district includes stakes in both southern Texas and northern Mexico. Because of this, the name of the Church is engraved in both English and Spanish on the temple monument sign.

