5 October 2019
8 October 2023
The McAllen Texas Temple.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for McAllen, Texas, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 21, 2020, with Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy, presiding.
The temple held a public open house from Aug. 25 to Sept. 9, 2023. A media day was also held Aug. 21, and invited guests toured the building from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2023.
The McAllen Texas Temple was dedicated in two sessions on Oct. 8, 2023, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Both sessions were broadcast to all units within the McAllen temple district.
300 W. Trenton Road
McAllen, Texas 78504
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 956-467-0795
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Texas.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Rio Grande Valley, which had Spanish-speaking missionaries of the Church as early as the 1920s.
The city of McAllen touches the border between the United States and Mexico. The distance from the McAllen temple to the U.S.-Mexico border is less than 15 miles.
It was dedicated the same day that the Feather River California Temple was dedicated.
The McAllen temple district includes stakes in both southern Texas and northern Mexico. Because of this, the name of the Church is engraved in both English and Spanish on the temple monument sign.
