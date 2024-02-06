In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Prosper, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the eighth for the Lone Star State. A First Presidency site announcement on Dec. 4, 2023, stated the name for the new edifice, to be built in Fairview, would be the McKinney Texas Temple.
2 October 2022
East Stacy Road
Fairview, Texas 75069
United States
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 370,000 Latter-day Saints among 737 congregations.
This Texas temple was originally announced by the Church for Prosper, a northern suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On Dec. 4, 2023, the First Presidency announced a site location — and correlating name — for the McKinney Texas Temple.
The closest temple to the McKinney temple site (in the suburb of Fairview) at the time of its announcement was the Dallas Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 18 miles away to the southwest.
The McKinney Texas Temple will be the third and northmost temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area. The other two sacred edifices in the region are the Dallas and Fort Worth Texas temples.
Because of its geographic radius, Texas has not only the farthest spread between temples in any one U.S. state — including more than 550 miles between the Lubbock and McAllen temples, and nearly 450 miles between Lubbock and Houston — but also some of the closest geographic distances outside of Utah between a spread of temple sites. These include just over 42 miles between the Dallas and Fort Worth temples; the approximately 20 miles between the McKinney temple site and the Dallas temple; and just over 70 miles between the Austin and San Antonio temple sites.
