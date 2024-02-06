Menu
McKinney Texas Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the McKinney Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a temple for north Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. This sacred edifice was one of 18 announced by the Church at this conference.

This eighth temple for the Lone Star State was originally announced by the Church for the Dallas suburb of Prosper. However, on Dec. 4, 2023, the Church announced a site location in the suburb of Fairview for a third temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area. The announcement by the First Presidency clarified the name of the sacred edifice will be the McKinney Texas Temple.

Missionary work began in Texas in 1843 during the early history of the restored Church of Jesus Christ. Church membership in this Southern state has grown rapidly through the decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to more than 210,000 in 2000. When the site location for the McKinney temple was announced, there were more than 378,000 members of the Church in Texas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the McKinney Texas Temple

October
02
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Prosper, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the eighth for the Lone Star State. A First Presidency site announcement on Dec. 4, 2023, stated the name for the new edifice, to be built in Fairview, would be the McKinney Texas Temple.

The McKinney Texas Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. On Dec. 4, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a sacred edifice in the suburb of Fairview, north of Dallas. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the McKinney Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 4, 2023, the McKinney Texas Temple will be a multistory building of approximately 44,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on an 8.16-acre site in Fairview, a suburb north of Dallas and south of McKinney, and will be adjacent to an existing meetinghouse.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by tall windows. A rectangular tower with a gold-colored spire stands above the entrance of the building. Several trees and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

East Stacy Road
Fairview, Texas 75069
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 370,000 Latter-day Saints among 737 congregations.

Fact #3

This Texas temple was originally announced by the Church for Prosper, a northern suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On Dec. 4, 2023, the First Presidency announced a site location — and correlating name — for the McKinney Texas Temple.

Fact #4

The closest temple to the McKinney temple site (in the suburb of Fairview) at the time of its announcement was the Dallas Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 18 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #5

The McKinney Texas Temple will be the third and northmost temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area. The other two sacred edifices in the region are the Dallas and Fort Worth Texas temples.

Fact #6

Because of its geographic radius, Texas has not only the farthest spread between temples in any one U.S. state — including more than 550 miles between the Lubbock and McAllen temples, and nearly 450 miles between Lubbock and Houston — but also some of the closest geographic distances outside of Utah between a spread of temple sites. These include just over 42 miles between the Dallas and Fort Worth temples; the approximately 20 miles between the McKinney temple site and the Dallas temple; and just over 70 miles between the Austin and San Antonio temple sites.

