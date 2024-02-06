McKinney Texas Temple

Fact #6

Because of its geographic radius, Texas has not only the farthest spread between temples in any one U.S. state — including more than 550 miles between the Lubbock and McAllen temples, and nearly 450 miles between Lubbock and Houston — but also some of the closest geographic distances outside of Utah between a spread of temple sites. These include just over 42 miles between the Dallas and Fort Worth temples; the approximately 20 miles between the McKinney temple site and the Dallas temple; and just over 70 miles between the Austin and San Antonio temple sites.