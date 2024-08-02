Menu
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Announced
4 October 2020
Groundbreaking
3 December 2022
Exterior rendering of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.
Exterior rendering of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Site location for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple (originally called the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple).
Site location for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple (originally called the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple).The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

The groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, on Dec. 3, 2022. The congregation was also addressed by Rogelia Morán — a pioneer of the Church from Chimaltenango, Guatemala — who spoke of her gratitude for the groundbreaking.

In his prayer dedicating the site, given in Spanish, Elder Giuffra said, “May the neighbors and everyone who passes by this sacred ground feel the influence of Thy Spirit that flows from this place so that they have the desire to know more about this sacred building.”

Timeline of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

October
04
2020
Announced
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for the greater Guatemala City area in Guatemala on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference.
December
03
2022
Groundbreaking
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presiding.

The Miraflores temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson when “Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala,” was one of the six locations identified by the Prophet. The temple’s site location and exterior rendering were released in September 2021, with the First Presidency giving the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple name in a July 1, 2022, announcement.

The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Dec. 3, 2022, and presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Plans show the Miraflores temple as a two-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. Above this house of the Lord is a two-story center spire with a square base and a dome on top. The temple will sit on a lot of 1.5 acres, with palm trees, bushes, blue flowers and purple flowers adorning the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, second counselor of the Central America Area Presidency, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, second counselor of the Central America Area Presidency, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Guests wait for the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Guests wait for the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Rogelia Morán, a pioneer of the Church of Jesus Christ from Chimaltenango, Guatemala, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Rogelia Morán, a pioneer of the Church of Jesus Christ from Chimaltenango, Guatemala, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A choir of young Latter-day Saints performs “I Know My Savior Lives” at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
A choir of young Latter-day Saints performs “I Know My Savior Lives” at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
Fact #2
The first house of the Lord built in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and the first built in Lima, Peru, were dedicated 13 months apart from each other. Ground was broken for the second temple in each city (both also being the fourth temple in their respective countries) three and a half years apart.
Fact #3
When the groundbreaking took place, Guatemala had approximately 287,400 Latter-day Saints among 439 congregations.

Quick Facts

Announced
4 October 2020
Groundbreaking
3 December 2022
Groundbreaking Presided by
Elder Patricio M. Giuffra
Location

13 Calle 5-56
Guatemala City
Guatemala

Appointments
