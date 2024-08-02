Groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

The groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra , the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, on Dec. 3, 2022. The congregation was also addressed by Rogelia Morán — a pioneer of the Church from Chimaltenango, Guatemala — who spoke of her gratitude for the groundbreaking.

In his prayer dedicating the site , given in Spanish, Elder Giuffra said, “May the neighbors and everyone who passes by this sacred ground feel the influence of Thy Spirit that flows from this place so that they have the desire to know more about this sacred building.”

Timeline of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Announced President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for the greater Guatemala City area in Guatemala on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. Groundbreaking The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra , a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presiding.

The Miraflores temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson when “Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala,” was one of the six locations identified by the Prophet. The temple’s site location and exterior rendering were released in September 2021, with the First Presidency giving the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple name in a July 1, 2022, announcement.

The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Dec. 3, 2022, and presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra , the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Plans show the Miraflores temple as a two-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. Above this house of the Lord is a two-story center spire with a square base and a dome on top. The temple will sit on a lot of 1.5 acres, with palm trees, bushes, blue flowers and purple flowers adorning the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple