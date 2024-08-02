Exterior rendering of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Site location for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple (originally called the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple).The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
The groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, on Dec. 3, 2022. The congregation was also addressed by Rogelia Morán — a pioneer of the Church from Chimaltenango, Guatemala — who spoke of her gratitude for the groundbreaking.
In his prayer dedicating the site, given in Spanish, Elder Giuffra said, “May the neighbors and everyone who passes by this sacred ground feel the influence of Thy Spirit that flows from this place so that they have the desire to know more about this sacred building.”
Timeline of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
October
04
2020
Announced
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for the greater Guatemala City area in Guatemala on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference.
December
03
2022
Groundbreaking
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presiding.
The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Dec. 3, 2022, and presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency.
Architecture and Design of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Plans show the Miraflores temple as a two-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. Above this house of the Lord is a two-story center spire with a square base and a dome on top. The temple will sit on a lot of 1.5 acres, with palm trees, bushes, blue flowers and purple flowers adorning the site.
Groundbreaking Photos of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Additional Facts
Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
Fact #2
The first house of the Lord built in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and the first built in Lima, Peru, were dedicated 13 months apart from each other. Ground was broken for the second temple in each city (both also being the fourth temple in their respective countries) three and a half years apart.
Fact #3
When the groundbreaking took place, Guatemala had approximately 287,400 Latter-day Saints among 439 congregations.
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
Fact #2
The first house of the Lord built in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and the first built in Lima, Peru, were dedicated 13 months apart from each other. Ground was broken for the second temple in each city (both also being the fourth temple in their respective countries) three and a half years apart.
Fact #3
When the groundbreaking took place, Guatemala had approximately 287,400 Latter-day Saints among 439 congregations.