Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

4 October 2020
3 December 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for the greater Guatemala City area in Guatemala on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presiding.
13 Calle 5-56
Guatemala City
Guatemala
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
The first house of the Lord built in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and the first built in Lima, Peru, were dedicated 13 months apart from each other. Ground was broken for the second temple in each city (both also being the fourth temple in their respective countries) three and a half years apart.
When the groundbreaking took place, Guatemala had approximately 287,400 Latter-day Saints among 439 congregations.