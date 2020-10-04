Menu
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Announced

4 October 2020

Groundbreaking

3 December 2022

Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple under construction
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple 

The groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, on Dec. 3, 2022. The congregation was also addressed by Rogelia Morán — a pioneer of the Church from Chimaltenango, Guatemala — who spoke of her gratitude for the groundbreaking.

In his prayer dedicating the site, given in Spanish, Elder Giuffra said, “May the neighbors and everyone who passes by this sacred ground feel the influence of Thy Spirit that flows from this place so that they have the desire to know more about this sacred building.”

Timeline of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

October
04
2020
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for the greater Guatemala City area in Guatemala on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference.

December
03
2022
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presiding.

The Miraflores temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson when “Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala,” was one of the six locations identified by the Prophet. The temple’s site location and exterior rendering were released in September 2021, with the First Presidency giving the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple name in a July 1, 2022, announcement.

The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Dec. 3, 2022, and presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Plans show the Miraflores temple as a two-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. Above this house of the Lord is a two-story center spire with a square base and a dome on top. The temple will sit on a lot of 1.5 acres, with palm trees, bushes, blue flowers and purple flowers adorning the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

A line of invited guests holding ceremonial golden shovels and digging in the ground to break ground on the Miraflores temple.
Elder Patricio M. Giuffra speaking from a pulpit at the Miraflores Guatemala City temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Elder Giuffra and four other invited guests holding ceremonial golden shovels at the Miraflores Guatemala City temple groundbreaking.
A congregation sitting on chairs outside on the Miraflores temple site before the groundbreaking.
A woman speaking at a pulpit outside.
A choir of Latter-day Saints singing at the Miraflores temple groundbreaking.
A close-up of the ceremonial golden shovels digging into piles of dirt at the Miraflores temple groundbreaking.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.

Fact #2

The first house of the Lord built in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and the first built in Lima, Peru, were dedicated 13 months apart from each other. Ground was broken for the second temple in each city (both also being the fourth temple in their respective countries) three and a half years apart.

Fact #3

When the groundbreaking took place, Guatemala had approximately 287,400 Latter-day Saints among 439 congregations.

