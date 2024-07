Groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

The groundbreaking of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Patricio M. Giuffra , the second counselor in the Central America Area presidency, on Dec. 3, 2022. The congregation was also addressed by Rogelia Morán — a pioneer of the Church from Chimaltenango, Guatemala — who spoke of her gratitude for the groundbreaking.In his prayer dedicating the site , given in Spanish, Elder Giuffra said, “May the neighbors and everyone who passes by this sacred ground feel the influence of Thy Spirit that flows from this place so that they have the desire to know more about this sacred building.”