Missoula Montana Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Missoula, Montana, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the third for Montana.
3 April 2022
Missoula, Montana
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Montana had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 125 congregations.
The closest temple to Missoula at the time of its announcement was the Spokane Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away.
Missoula — with a population of over 74,000 — is one of the westernmost cities in Montana. The city is also the county seat of Missoula County, with some 120,000 residents.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Montana had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 125 congregations.
The closest temple to Missoula at the time of its announcement was the Spokane Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away.
Missoula — with a population of over 74,000 — is one of the westernmost cities in Montana. The city is also the county seat of Missoula County, with some 120,000 residents.