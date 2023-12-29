Menu
Missoula Montana Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Announcement of the Missoula Montana Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Missoula Montana Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A third house of the Lord for this Western state bordering Canada to the north was one of 17 announced by the Church during this conference.

The discovery of gold in the 1860s in Montana — followed by the completion of the overland railway in 1869 — attracted Church members to this Western state. In 1896, the Montana Mission was organized, and in October 1897, Montana Gov. John E. Rickards guaranteed religious freedom to Church leaders in the area. Soon after, a meeting attended by 75 people was held in Anaconda, and a gathering of some 300 met in Butte that spring.

The first stake in Montana was organized in 1957; by 2022, there were four stakes in the westernmost area of the Treasure State.
Timeline of the Missoula Montana Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Missoula, Montana, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the third for Montana.

The Missoula Montana Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Missoula Montana Temple

The Missoula Montana Temple will be built in or near Missoula in western Montana. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Location

Missoula, Montana
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Montana had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 125 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Missoula at the time of its announcement was the Spokane Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away.

Fact #4

When the Missoula temple was announced, Montana had one temple operating in Billings, dedicated in 1999; and a temple under construction in Helena, later dedicated in 2023.

Fact #5

Missoula — with a population of over 74,000 — is one of the westernmost cities in Montana. The city is also the county seat of Missoula County, with some 120,000 residents.

