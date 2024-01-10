Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Naga Philippines Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A ninth house of the Lord for the Philippines was one of 18 worldwide announced during the conference.

Reflecting on his time as a missionary in the Philippines, Brian Passey of Phoenix, Arizona, expressed his joy over the announcement of temples for two cities in his mission country — Naga City and Santiago. “When I served as a missionary in Naga in the late 1990s, the only temple in the Philippines was in Manila.

“Though Manila and Naga were on the same island, the cost of traveling to Manila was prohibitive for many,” Passey related. “Having a temple in the Bicol Region will be a great blessing for the residents of that beautiful area of the Philippines.”

The islands also known as the Filipinos had the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints in the world at the time of the Naga temple’s announcement. The Saints there are known for building “their lives and congregations on the ‘rock of our Redeemer’ (Helaman 5:12), a firm foundation against the troubles of the world.”

Missionary work began in earnest in 1961 in the Philippines. By the end of the decade, the Church had a presence on eight major islands.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Naga City, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced worldwide at the conference — and the ninth for the Philippines.

The Naga Philippines Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Naga Philippines Temple

The Naga Philippines Temple will be built in or near Naga City, in the southeastern region of the island of Luzon. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Location

Naga City
Philippines

Appointments

Additional Facts

This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had more than 833,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,250 congregations.

The closest temple to Naga at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away to the northwest.

A house of the Lord for Naga City was the fourth announced temple for the island of Luzon, the largest in the Philippines.

The Naga City Philippines Temple was the southernmost planned sacred edifice — at the time of its announcement — for the island of Luzon.

