Naga Philippines Temple

2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Naga City, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced worldwide at the conference — and the ninth for the Philippines.
2 October 2022
Naga City
Philippines
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had more than 833,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,250 congregations.
The closest temple to Naga at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away to the northwest.
A house of the Lord for Naga City was the fourth announced temple for the island of Luzon, the largest in the Philippines.
The Naga City Philippines Temple was the southernmost planned sacred edifice — at the time of its announcement — for the island of Luzon.
