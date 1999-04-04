In the News
4 April 1999
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A house of the Lord for the original Nauvoo Temple site was announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 4, 1999, during the last talk of April 1999 general conference. In his address, President Hinckley said, “The new building will stand as a memorial to those who built the first such structure there on the banks of the Mississippi.”
On Oct. 24, 1999, ground was broken for the new Nauvoo Illinois Temple, with President Hinckley presiding. Those in attendance were invited to hold shovels and help break ground, and some stood in line for around an hour to have a chance at helping.
The cornerstone ceremony took place on Nov. 5, 2000, with President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. Also in attendance was President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said at the event, “The temple was destroyed and burned, and the stones of the temple were scattered like the bones had been cremated, and the temple, in effect, was dead. ... So the temple died. But now, this day, it has come to a resurrection. The temple stands here again.”
An open house was held from May 6 through June 22, 2002. An estimated 331,849 visitors attended the open house, or 7,607 visitors per day and 565 per hour.
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple was dedicated on June 27, 2002, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. Accompanying him were President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency; President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and other Church leaders. The dedications were broadcast via satellite to 2,300 locations throughout 72 countries and in 38 languages.
After being rebuilt, the Nauvoo Illinois Temple was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Illinois and the second still in operation.
The original Nauvoo Temple was the second house of the Lord built in the restored Church’s history, the first being the Kirtland Temple.
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple was built in the same location as the original Nauvoo Temple from 1846.
The temple site was officially purchased by the Church in 1962.
Architecture was designed to replicate that of the 1846 Nauvoo Temple.
Dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple took place on the 158th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s martyrdom — June 27, 1844.
Over a million people visit the Nauvoo Illinois Temple every year.
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple was the first temple dedication to be broadcast by satellite internationally. A Church Public Affairs official said that Nauvoo “became a world focus” and that the dedication “was the first time members of the Church in many parts of the world had seen anything from a Church broadcast.”
