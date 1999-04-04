Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Cornerstone ceremony

The cornerstone ceremony took place on Nov. 5, 2000, with President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. Also in attendance was President Boyd K. Packer , acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said at the event , “The temple was destroyed and burned, and the stones of the temple were scattered like the bones had been cremated, and the temple, in effect, was dead. ... So the temple died. But now, this day, it has come to a resurrection. The temple stands here again.”

