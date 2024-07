A groundbreaking ceremony for the Neiafu Tonga Temple was held Sept. 11, 2021. Elder Inoke Kupu , an Area Seventy, presided over the event. The King and Queen of Tonga and other leaders attended the ceremony. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, many Church leaders were unable to attend the groundbreaking; however, the ceremonies were broadcast live nationally on the Tonga Broadcasting Commission’s radio network. Some guests witnessed the event in four overflow facilities near the temple site.

Architecture and Design of the Neiafu Tonga Temple

Groundbreaking Photos of the Neiafu Tonga Temple