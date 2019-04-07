Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Neiafu Tonga Temple was held Sept. 11, 2021. Elder Inoke Kupu , an Area Seventy, presided over the event. The King and Queen of Tonga and other leaders attended the ceremony. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, many Church leaders were unable to attend the groundbreaking; however, the ceremonies were broadcast live nationally on the Tonga Broadcasting Commission’s radio network. Some guests witnessed the event in four overflow facilities near the temple site.