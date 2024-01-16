Osaka Japan Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Osaka
Japan
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Japan.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Japan had approximately 130,000 Latter-day Saints among 230 congregations.
The closest temple to Osaka at the time of its announcement was the Tokyo Japan Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.
