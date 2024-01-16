Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Osaka Japan Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

Osaka Japan Temple announced
Osaka Japan Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Osaka Japan Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Osaka Japan Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

When he heard the announcement, Osaka Japan Stake President Daisuke Miyazak said he saw it as an invitation from the Lord to “join His battalion to help gather Israel in the land.”

“I am grateful to have received the baton of zeal and faith from those who came before us and to have this announcement,” he said.

The first missionaries came to Japan in 1901. Among them was future Church President Heber J. Grant, who was then serving in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Growth of the Church was slow in the country until after World War II. The first stake in Osaka was organized in 1972.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Timeline of the Osaka Japan Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Osaka Japan Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Osaka Japan Temple

The Osaka Japan Temple will be built in or near Osaka, Japan. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Osaka 
Japan

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Japan.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Japan had approximately 130,000 Latter-day Saints among 230 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Osaka at the time of its announcement was the Tokyo Japan Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Japan.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Japan had approximately 130,000 Latter-day Saints among 230 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Osaka at the time of its announcement was the Tokyo Japan Temple, a distance of approximately 250 miles away.