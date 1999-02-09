In the News
9 February 1999
6 April 2000
The Palmyra New York Temple.
A temple for Palmyra, New York, was announced on Feb. 9, 1999, in a letter from the First Presidency to local priesthood leaders. The First Presidency at the time consisted of Presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust.
On May 25, 1999, almost four months after the house of the Lord was announced, President Hinckley presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony. President Monson, his first counselor, was also in attendance.
Following a special guest open house held from March 23 to March 24, 2000, a public open house was held from March 25 to April 1, 2000. Approximately 32,000 attended the temple open house.
The Palmyra New York Temple was dedicated across four sessions on April 6, 2000, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also attended the event.
9 February 1999
6 April 2000
2720 Temple Road
Palmyra, New York 14522
United States
(1) 315-597-6001
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in New York. The state’s second temple, the Manhattan New York Temple, was dedicated four years later.
At the time of the Palmyra temple’s announcement, there had been 54 operating temples and 45 announced.
Its announcement brought the total number of temples in operation, under construction or in planning stages to 100.
The Palmyra temple was dedicated exactly 170 years — to the day — after the Church of Jesus Christ was organized in Fayette, New York.
The Palmyra New York Temple took just under a year and two months to be built, from announcement to dedication.
Approximately 17,000 pieces of glass were created to make the stained-glass windows found on the front doors of the temple, the celestial room and the baptistry.
Palmyra, New York, is considered by some “The Cradle of the Restoration.”
In February 1999, the Palmyra temple was the 28th temple to be announced since April 1998 general conference. During this conference, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley told members that 30 temples would soon be announced in the following year.
The year after April 1998 general conference, just as many temples were announced as had been dedicated in the history of the restored Church up to that point.
The Whitmer Farm, where the Church was first organized, is around 20 miles southeast of the Palmyra temple.
There was such a large interest among Church members to watch the dedication that the Church broadcast the first dedicatory session to Saints across six time zones and in seven languages. At the time, it had been the largest broadcast for a temple dedication in Church history.
