Fact #2

On Dec. 18, 2000, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited a group of 5,000 Panamanian Latter-day Saints at a convention center in downtown Panama City, Panama, and said , “If you will pay your tithing and keep the other commandments, we will find a way to build a temple in Panama. But we can't do it unless you do your part. The temple will cost much, much, much more than you will pay in tithing, but that will come about as a gift of the Church, as a blessing from the Lord, because you have exercised the faith to keep that sacred law." One and a half years later, the Panama City Panama Temple was announced.

