In the News
FOLLOW US
23 August 2002
10 August 2008
The Panama City Panama Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Panama City Panama Temple was announced Aug. 23, 2002, by the First Presidency — at the time consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — via letters to local Church leaders in Panama. A temple was also announced at the time for Curitiba, Brazil.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord was held Oct. 20, 2005. Elder Spencer V. Jones, president of the Central America Area, presided over the event.
An open house was held from July 11 to July 26, 2008. Nearly 33,000 people attended the open house — about 5,000 of them toured during the first two days, and roughly 10,000 toured the final two days.
A cultural celebration was held Aug. 9, 2008, with approximately 1,000 youth performing folk and cultural dances, like cumbias, salsas and the conga. One group of youth from the faraway San Blas Islands spent three days traveling to take part in the event.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on Aug. 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, who became President of the Church earlier in the year.
23 August 2002
10 August 2008
Calle Rufina Alfaro 3172
Corozal, Ancón
Provincia de Panamá
Panama
View schedule and book online
(507) 201-6234
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Panama.
On Dec. 18, 2000, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited a group of 5,000 Panamanian Latter-day Saints at a convention center in downtown Panama City, Panama, and said, “If you will pay your tithing and keep the other commandments, we will find a way to build a temple in Panama. But we can't do it unless you do your part. The temple will cost much, much, much more than you will pay in tithing, but that will come about as a gift of the Church, as a blessing from the Lord, because you have exercised the faith to keep that sacred law." One and a half years later, the Panama City Panama Temple was announced.
Local members of the Relief Society helped assemble the chandeliers found in this temple.
Prior to the Panama City temple, Latter-day Saints in Panama traveled to Costa Rica to attend the house of the Lord.
The temple is situated next to the Panama Canal, close to the Port of Balboa, where the canal pours into the North Pacific Ocean.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Panama.
On Dec. 18, 2000, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited a group of 5,000 Panamanian Latter-day Saints at a convention center in downtown Panama City, Panama, and said, “If you will pay your tithing and keep the other commandments, we will find a way to build a temple in Panama. But we can't do it unless you do your part. The temple will cost much, much, much more than you will pay in tithing, but that will come about as a gift of the Church, as a blessing from the Lord, because you have exercised the faith to keep that sacred law." One and a half years later, the Panama City Panama Temple was announced.
Local members of the Relief Society helped assemble the chandeliers found in this temple.
Prior to the Panama City temple, Latter-day Saints in Panama traveled to Costa Rica to attend the house of the Lord.
The temple is situated next to the Panama Canal, close to the Port of Balboa, where the canal pours into the North Pacific Ocean.