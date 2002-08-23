Menu
Panama City Panama Temple

Announced

23 August 2002

Dedicated

10 August 2008

127th temple dedicated
The Panama City Panama Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Panama City Panama Temple

By the time the open house for the Panama City temple came to a close, guests — members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and those not of the faith — were already considering it a beloved symbol of Panama. One guest mentioned, “I’m not a member of your Church, but this building is the best thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Another guest said, “I think this is the most special place I have ever visited. I felt the Creator’s presence.” Others described being in the temple as similar to what being in heaven would feel like, and one radio commentator told people over radio that seeing the Panama City temple would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A more cynical reporter invited to tour the temple “was deeply moved by the spiritual feeling that resides” in the celestial room.

A local Latter-day Saint talked about how long the Panamanian Saints had been anticipating their own temple. “We have been waiting for this day, and now it is here,” he said. “A dream has come true for many members and for the future of Panama.”

The new temple president for the Panama City temple described how wonderful the spot chosen for the temple was. “When I got here, the temple site exceeded my imagination,” he said. “The setting is absolutely gorgeous. It’s quiet. You don’t have the hustle and bustle of cars and trucks.”

Church President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Panama City Panama Temple on Aug. 10, 2008. Attending the dedication with him were President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and members of the Central America Area Presidency — Elder Don R. Clarke, Elder Enrique R. Falabella and Elder Shirley D. Christensen.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We express our gratitude for all who have participated in the preparations for this glorious day of dedication, as well as for those who made possible the successful open house event. We ask Thy blessings to attend that vast throng who walked within these sacred walls and felt stirring thoughts course through their minds and hearts. May the spirit of the temple continue with them. ... We now dedicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Panama City Panama Temple here.

Timeline of the Panama City Panama Temple

Announced

The Panama City Panama Temple was announced Aug. 23, 2002, by the First Presidency — at the time consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faustvia letters to local Church leaders in Panama. A temple was also announced at the time for Curitiba, Brazil.

Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord was held Oct. 20, 2005. Elder Spencer V. Jones, president of the Central America Area, presided over the event.

Open house

An open house was held from July 11 to July 26, 2008. Nearly 33,000 people attended the open house — about 5,000 of them toured during the first two days, and roughly 10,000 toured the final two days.

Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration was held Aug. 9, 2008, with approximately 1,000 youth performing folk and cultural dances, like cumbias, salsas and the conga. One group of youth from the faraway San Blas Islands spent three days traveling to take part in the event.

Dedication

The temple was dedicated in four sessions on Aug. 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, who became President of the Church earlier in the year.

Architecture and Design of the Panama City Panama Temple

The Panama City temple stands on 6.96 acres on a tree-covered hillside overlooking the Panama Canal and the North Pacific Ocean. The structure is a total of 18,943 square feet.

Exterior walls of the house of the Lord were made with China stone and art-glass windows. Palm trees, bushes and walkways decorate the temple grounds.

Inside the temple are several original murals created specifically for the temple. The wooden doors were created with Panama mahogany, and the floors and countertops throughout the temple were made with Spanish stone. The temple includes a baptistry, two instruction rooms and two sealing rooms.

Interior Photos of the Panama City Panama Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

23 August 2002

Dedicated

10 August 2008

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Luis Javier García Castillo & María Isabel Deago Ortega de García

Location

Calle Rufina Alfaro 3172

Corozal, Ancón

Provincia de Panamá

Panama

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(507) 201-6234

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Panama.

Fact #2

On Dec. 18, 2000, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited a group of 5,000 Panamanian Latter-day Saints at a convention center in downtown Panama City, Panama, and said, “If you will pay your tithing and keep the other commandments, we will find a way to build a temple in Panama. But we can't do it unless you do your part. The temple will cost much, much, much more than you will pay in tithing, but that will come about as a gift of the Church, as a blessing from the Lord, because you have exercised the faith to keep that sacred law." One and a half years later, the Panama City Panama Temple was announced.

Fact #3

Local members of the Relief Society helped assemble the chandeliers found in this temple.

Fact #4

Prior to the Panama City temple, Latter-day Saints in Panama traveled to Costa Rica to attend the house of the Lord.

Fact #5

The temple is situated next to the Panama Canal, close to the Port of Balboa, where the canal pours into the North Pacific Ocean.

