Announcement of the Piura Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Piura Peru Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Twenty-five-year-old Walter Peña of Piura said that members in the city are very active in family history work, always having names of ancestors to bring to the temple. However, the eight-hour trip to the nearest temple, in Trujillo, makes it difficult to complete the ordinances for those people.

“With the temple, we are going to feel closer to our Heavenly Father ... and quickly perform ordinances for our ancestors, and that will accelerate the work in Piura,” said Peña.

Missionary work began in Peru in 1956. The first stake in Piura was organized in 1983. A mission headquartered in Piura was created in 1993.
Timeline of the Piura Peru Temple

Architecture and Design of the Piura Peru Temple

The Piura Peru Temple will be built in or near Piura, Peru. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 775 congregations.

The closest temple to Piura at the time of its announcement was the Trujillo Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 230 miles away.

This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 775 congregations.

The closest temple to Piura at the time of its announcement was the Trujillo Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 230 miles away.