12 April 1999
23 April 2000
The Reno Nevada Temple.
A temple for Reno, Nevada, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and President James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district on April 12, 1999.
Ground was broken for the Reno Nevada Temple on July 24, 1999. The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, president of the North America Southwest Area.
The public was invited to tour the newly constructed house of the Lord from April 8-15, 2000, with more than 28,000 visitors touring the temple during its open house.
The Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in four sessions on April 23, 2000, by President Monson. A total of 7,774 Church members attended the dedication.
2000 Beaumont Parkway
Reno, Nevada 89523
United States
(1) 775-747-6688
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada.
Both the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony of the temple were held on holidays. It was dedicated on Easter, and ground was broken for the temple on July 24, which is celebrated as Pioneer Day in the American West in honor of the day in 1847 when Brigham Young and the first pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Utah Territory.
Several construction workers who helped build the temple became interested in what happens in the house of the Lord and met with local full-time missionaries to learn more about the temple.
The Reno Nevada Temple is located just five miles east of the border between Nevada and California.
It was dedicated the same day that the Memphis Tennessee Temple was dedicated.
