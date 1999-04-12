Menu
Reno Nevada Temple

Announced

12 April 1999

Dedicated

23 April 2000

81st temple dedicated
The Reno Nevada Temple, a white building with a central spire topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a trumpet.

The Reno Nevada Temple.

Dedication of the Reno Nevada Temple

R. Bruce Brinkerhoof of the Galena Ward, Reno Nevada Stake, spoke of the Reno Nevada Temple as a “new beginning” at its groundbreaking ceremony.

That “new beginning” was evident at the dedication of the house of the Lord, when Reno Nevada North Stake President Robert A. Trimble told the Church News that “having the temple here in Reno has awakened a spirit in the people that I don’t believe has been here previously. I’ve heard bishops and stake presidents say they’ve had lines of people getting dedication tickets and temple recommends — both new and renewed.”

The Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in four sessions on April 23, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency. He was joined at the ceremony by Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

One of the attendees at the dedication — Penni Abney of the Stead Ward, Reno Nevada North Stake — was baptized Feb. 28, 1998, and would be one of the first to receive the endowment in the new temple.

She told Church News that, although she wanted to make the trip to the Oakland California Temple across the Sierra Nevada Mountains several times, “every car we’ve had has broken down — every one of them. Now I don't have to worry about that. Knowing [the temple] is here is such a comfort.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, bless all who have made possible this beautiful structure. May they gain satisfaction from the knowledge that they have had a part in creating this sacred edifice. May they recognize that it is no longer simply a building, but rather a house consecrated unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son, a place of holiness, a sanctuary of faith.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Reno Nevada Temple here.

Timeline of the Reno Nevada Temple

Announced

A temple for Reno, Nevada, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and President James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district on April 12, 1999.

Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Reno Nevada Temple on July 24, 1999. The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, president of the North America Southwest Area.

Open house

The public was invited to tour the newly constructed house of the Lord from April 8-15, 2000, with more than 28,000 visitors touring the temple during its open house.

Dedication

The Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in four sessions on April 23, 2000, by President Monson. A total of 7,774 Church members attended the dedication.

The First Presidency of the Church announced a temple for Reno, Nevada, on April 12, 1999. The groundbreaking ceremony was held July 24, 1999.

Once the temple was constructed, more than 28,000 visitors toured the completed house of the Lord from April 8-15, 2000. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Reno Nevada Temple on April 23, 2000.

Architecture and Design of the Reno Nevada Temple

The 10,700-square-foot Reno Nevada Temple was built on 1.2 acres of land. An iron fence runs around the perimeter of the temple grounds, which border a steep hill that gives templegoers a view of downtown Reno and the surrounding valley.

The interior of the temple features two ordinance rooms and two sealing rooms. The exterior finish is made of granite.

Quick Facts

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

David Asa Haws & Joani Myers Haws

Location

2000 Beaumont Parkway

Reno, Nevada 89523

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 775-747-6688

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada.

Fact #2

Both the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony of the temple were held on holidays. It was dedicated on Easter, and ground was broken for the temple on July 24, which is celebrated as Pioneer Day in the American West in honor of the day in 1847 when Brigham Young and the first pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Utah Territory.

Fact #3

Several construction workers who helped build the temple became interested in what happens in the house of the Lord and met with local full-time missionaries to learn more about the temple.

Fact #4

The Reno Nevada Temple is located just five miles east of the border between Nevada and California.

Fact #5

It was dedicated the same day that the Memphis Tennessee Temple was dedicated.

